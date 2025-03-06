I tried the Rosie Graham pilates challenge so you don’t have to

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The gloomy winter mornings are harsh. So harsh that the gym may not be accessible in -10-degree weather. To combat the urge to cozy up in bed all winter, I went on the search for a beginner’s workout that can be done anywhere at any time.

Rosie Graham is a popular fitness creator on TikTok, with over 800,000 followers and 68 million views thanks to her viral workout challenge. The 30-day beginner pilates challenge, accessible through YouTube and TikTok, caught my eye while I was on the search for a winter workout routine. Needless to say, after completing all 30 days, I understand the hype.

The first week was the roughest by far. The guided workout videos range from 5-15 minutes long depending on the day, and each workout took about 30 minutes to complete personally. My friends and I who participated in the challenge quickly realized that some of the exercises needed to be modified to fit our needs within the first week, including frequent breaks. Although this made the workout longer, it helped our bodies acclimate to the challenge.

By the second and third weeks, it felt natural. The hardest part was getting used to the routine of a new workout style every day, but with consistency and encouragement from friends who also participated, it got easier as the days went by. The range of exercises kept it challenging, but I found it to be very accessible. The constant challenge was motivating, especially during the gloomy weather. A sense of accomplishment after each set was also experienced around the middle of the challenge, making it overall more enjoyable.

The fourth week was when the physical difference was most notable. Random aches and pains I experienced before challenging myself were nonexistent, and I felt better overall. Although gaining confidence wasn’t why I began this challenge, I found that it boosted it towards the end. I ended the challenge with a newfound respect for all pilates princesses and a love for it myself.

Overall, the difficulty of the challenge, as someone who works out infrequently, was about an 8/10. Every exercise was doable, and if it was more difficult than it looked, it could be easily modified. The results were a 9/10. I thoroughly enjoyed pilates by the end of the challenge in the way it made me feel physically and emotionally! What worked for me may not work for everyone, but it is definitely worth the try. Next time you see a pilates princess in the gym, maybe give it a try yourself!