How self care walks will improve your mental health and mood

Last year when I became a college student here at Kent State, I had made some realizations regarding my mental health. One of them being that walks are not just good for exercise or taking pictures, but for your mindset as well. Whenever I would come out of a class stressed, upset or anxious all I would do was put my headphones on, pick some music to match the mood and walk. It did not matter where I was going or in what direction, just that I kept on walking.

One of the main places I enjoy walking now is obviously, Kent State’s campus. It’s perfect for when you just got out of a lecture and need to blow off some steam or even if you just want to admire the beauty of nature around you. I particularly appreciate walking up Taylor Hill and looking up, only to be right under some of the tallest, greenest trees I have ever seen. During the summer season, you can admire the vibrant green grass accompanied by the sound of lawnmowers chopping it to perfection. The smell of fresh flowers and the golden rays of sun shining down are just another plus to walking around Kent State during the summer.

During fall, however, is when the experience is most surreal simply because of what you are looking at as you stroll. I have seen some of the most beautiful, bright trees on campus and have found walking down the long pathway to Rosie’s Diner from Taylor Hall is where you can find them most enjoyable.

I cannot even count on one hand how many times I have been anxious about going to a class or worried about an assignment due and then walked down that path of orange, yellow and red and felt at ease. Just seeing how calm the world is around me makes me feel like I can relax for a second and breathe. I know everything will be okay and I am put into a state of pure joy and admiration.

This past summer, I have also discovered that hiking trails are ideal for self care walks. There are generally multiple in every area I have been to, Kent included, so they are not super difficult to track down. They always have markers on them, so you know where you are going and where to stop. Also, they have the prettiest views to admire while walking.

Another location that is great for mental health care walks is, of course, downtown Kent. The atmosphere is great and you can stop for a sweet treat at any of the local shops!

Before my love for little self care walks had been discovered, I always believed that going on walks had to be this huge effort every time and could never be simple or good for my mental state. So, ignorantly, I chose to stay inside and complain about how stressed I was instead of taking action, and my anxiety only rose and caused so much turmoil. If only I knew that going outside and walking around for a bit would have made me feel so much better.

Ever since I began taking these walks, my anxiety has lessened, my urge to go outside is at an all-time high and I feel much happier with myself and my health. Not only do these walks take the worries away, but I am also feeling much healthier and getting more steps in. Not to mention the pictures I have collected make the photographer in me very joyful.

Self-care walks take some of my worries away for the time being. It is scientifically proven that they can make you feel happier in that moment because when you move your body, you are releasing endorphins. The endorphins in your body are hormones that are released when you are stressed or in pain, so they make you feel good. If you are not in the best mood and want to fix that, take a bit of time out of your day to stroll around wherever you may be, and don’t forget to shuffle your favorite playlist for the trip!