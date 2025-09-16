Fall leaves and warm blankets: 6 Films to keep you cozy during fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As much as I love all the wonderful seasons I get to experience here in Ohio (winter being my favorite because I love Christmas), autumn has a special place in my heart. And it’s not just because I love UGGs, sweaters and smelling vanilla and pumpkin everywhere, but because it’s when I get to come back to campus. Kent State University has opened up a world of opportunities for me. I’ve met people, gone places and done things I would’ve never done if I had stayed home.

Yes, it was a big change, but like spring into summer, and summer into fall, all change is necessary, despite how scary it feels. Autumn used to mean that the leaves were turning brown, and that Halloween was around the corner, and while it still means that, now to me it also represents a change for the better, a change for good. At times, change can be incredibly scary, but I’ve been fortunate enough to find comfort during these rough patches through TV shows and movies.

Unfortunately, I can’t watch every single TV show or movie that brings me comfort during the fall season, but a few have a special place in my heart. Here are some shows and movies that keep me comfy and cozy during autumn, but also remind me that no matter how scary it may seem, change can be good and that I will be okay, even if I’m scared of it.

“Anne with an E”

“Oh, how I love being a woman.” Not only does this show have one of my favorite television quotes of all time, but it also has one of my favorite descriptions of girlhood/womanhood. “Anne with an E” revolves around a young girl named Anne who is adopted by the Cuthberts, two siblings who live on a farm in the small town of Avonlea.

The way this show depicts fall is beautiful. You could almost smell the apple pies and feel the crisp air through the screen. Anne had lived in an orphanage the majority of her childhood, so being considered family and being someone’s daughter was alien to her.

Instead of believing that there’s something wrong with her, she loves herself, and regardless of the task, she puts her best foot forward and remains a kindred spirit. This show perfectly encapsulates the timeless awkward age of 13 and puts it all in the perspective of a young girl. She has crushes and frenemies and is scared of disappointing the people she loves the most. The story follows Anne throughout her life and takes the viewers on countless adventures as she discovers who she is and what it means to be a woman.

“Abbott Elementary”

“Abbott Elementary” follows public school teachers Janine Teagues, Gregory Eddie, Barbara Howard, Ava Coleman, Melissa Schemmenti and Jacob Hill as they discover the types of teachers they want to be and navigate through the stressful, but at times hilarious work field. This show is so hope-core, I swear I rarely ever finish an episode without tears in my eyes (I’m sensitive as hell) and joy in my heart. The kids, for as young as they are, are amazingly talented. They really tie the storylines together and have such authentic interactions with each other and the adult cast.

Now, the adult cast is an entirely different story. They are hilarious, they have the best comedic timing I’ve ever seen in a sitcom and are so well written. They are complex and emotional, but at the same time unserious and relatable. “Abbott Elementary” feels so real, and anytime I’m having a bad day, I know a little dip into the lives of the teachers at Abbott will cheer me up immediately!

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” follows a young woman named Toula Portokalos, who decided that her life isn’t over at 30. And, it is by far one of the best rom-coms I’ve ever seen in my entire life. Toula has a makeover sequence where she takes time to discover what she likes and it resonates deeply with me. As someone who is constantly reinventing themselves, changing my style, hobbies and daily schedule, trying to find out what works for me, seeing someone older than me doing the same thing reaffirms me that I will be okay.

One of Toula’s strengths is her unyielding ability to dream, and like me, going to college was one of her biggest dreams. Toula is funny, confident and manages to encourage the people around her to chase their dreams in the same way she does, fearlessly. She wears sweaters and skirts and shows ways to be cute and casual even in colder weather, a task I personally struggle with.

This movie makes me feel warm inside and makes me appreciate the simple things in life. Like going to apple orchards with family and always needing a warmer jacket in the fall. This bold, silly, comforting movie always eases my nerves when I feel unsure of who I am and reminds me that sometimes a risk, even if scary, could be the best decision I could’ve even made.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society”

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” follows four children, who, due to their intellect, are chosen by Mr. Benedict to help stop what he calls “The Emergency.” As a cover, the children attend a boarding school where the emergency was allegedly said to have originated. They complete a series of high and low-stake tasks in order to find out what caused this so-called emergency. The quirky, colorful nature of this show is extremely comforting; it truly feels like fall.

The characters are often seen in sweaters, turtlenecks and scarves. The bundled up look they have reminds me of middle school. Back when I would wear all my winter clothes on the walk to the bus stop in the fall, simply because my mother said so and when I would spend all of August and September deciding what I wanted to be for Halloween. I guess some things never change, because now my mom calls from an hour away to tell me to put my jacket on and I still dress up for Halloween. This low stress, eventful series makes me feel productive and that no matter the challenge, as long as I trust myself, I will be alright.

“Beauty Shop”

“Beauty Shop” is about Gina Norris, a hair stylist who had an altercation with her boss that was her last straw. Gina quits, packs up her station, charms her way into a business loan and decides to open up her own Beauty Shop. Anytime I need a good laugh or miss my family and need to see women on screen who act, talk and look like the woman I love, I know just what to watch.

Gina, despite the countless setbacks and people saying she wouldn’t, or couldn’t follow her heart, for whatever reasons they made up, does so anyway. Her fearless, determined attitude helps me reaffirm those qualities within myself. “Beauty Shop” feels like going to my aunt’s house or (obviously) going to get my hair done. I don’t mean to be ironic, but this movie does a great job capturing what the experience of getting your hair done on a Saturday afternoon looks like. You laugh, you eat, you talk about life, the good and the bad and then you leave looking and feeling beautiful.

“The Little Princess”

Out of all the movies I’ve ever watched, “A Little Princess” is the only one I’ve ever said is my favorite. This simple, heartfelt film follows two young girls who are different, but the same in many ways. The overall atmosphere at the start of the film is tense and cold, representing how Sara, the main character, feels as she is in a strange new place. Sara soon meets Becky; they both are at a boarding school, but for different reasons and end up working for the school under the strict headmistress for different reasons.

Despite these differences, they manage to connect and develop an unbreakable bond. The film begins to feel warmer as they get to know each other, and shows the cozy, timeless feeling of girlhood. This bond is what makes the movie so charming and feels like a fairytale. A true depiction of the universal that is girlhood, with a bond that takes them on an adventure they could not have gone on alone. I love watching this movie when I need to be reminded of what true friendship looks like, and I couldn’t think of a better example than Sara and Becky.