College Girl’s Guide: Products and ways to stay healthy during the colder months

Autumn is officially here and I, like everyone else, have a bucket list full of fun seasonal activities I can wait to do. The trips to the pumpkin patch, Halloween parties and countless scary movie nights are just the tip of the iceberg of things to do in October. With all of these wonderful plans and activities to be done, it’s hard to stay on top of everything.

For me, one thing that often gets neglected is my personal health. As a college student, I know life can be a lot sometimes and a break or “me time” is often needed. I also know that a budget is everything. So if you are having a hard time finding affordable products to keep your skin healthy or ways to stay healthy this fall, here’s a list for you.

The TonyMoly face masks are easily some of the best moisturizing masks to buy when you’re planning a spa day for yourself. As the weather gets colder and colder, the most noticeable change many people realize is that their skin is becoming increasingly dry. I’m sure most people, at least I know I do, get caught up in their daily routines and at times forget to take care of their skin.

These masks are the best way to bounce back and get that rejuvenating glow you’ve always had! The brand offers a range of different types of masks, but I personally love the aloe moisturizing mask; it’s my absolute go-to anytime I need to relax and reset.

While they are a bit on the pricier side, Topical eye patches are life-saving! Anytime I’ve had a long week, looked in the mirror and only saw eye bags, I knew just what to do. I also, like many young women who are a “girls girl”, love supporting women of color and women-owned businesses, as there are so few brands on the market founded by either, let alone both of those demographics. Olamide Olowe is the founder and later paired with Claudia Teng in co-ownership of the Topicals brand.

Both are truly inspiring and show that regardless of age, all you have to do is believe that your dream is worth dreaming for it to be true. The brand is incredibly inclusive and works on fostering diversity within all of its products. (Jennifer Liu, Meet Topicals skincare co-founders Olamide Olowe and Claudia Teng, CNBC News, 2020.)

During the fall and winter seasons of the year, it becomes more and more of a task to go out. I personally find myself going to class and going straight to my dorm as soon as class ends. When I find myself unwilling to go out in 30-degree weather, my go-to meal always involves a fresh piece of salmon. The health benefits offered and endless meal combinations you can do with a good piece of fish are seemingly unlimited.

I often pair my fish with baby potatoes and asparagus, but I’ve become increasingly obsessed with air-fried sweet potatoes. And yes, the entire meal can be air fried. As a college student living in a dorm, I know how important it is to have a meal you can create and enjoy in the comfort of your dorm.

Garnier is the perfect skin cleaner and one you can get in almost any store. Even though I, at times, despise going out in colder weather, that doesn’t mean I don’t at all. On nights when I put on a little makeup or mornings when I need a bit of a refresher, I love using Garnier.

It’s not on the pricer side and is a perfect lightweight cleanser. The products always feel like they last forever. I personally can go a month with just one of the big bottles, and if the larger bottles are outside of your price range or you just want to try the brand, they also offer minis for all of their Micellar Gentle Peeling Water.

As a student who is often inside during colder weather, one of my favorite things to do is to meditate. Exams, work, and social settings can all become overwhelming, even if you are surrounded by people and things you love. I know a break is always needed, especially after a busy week.

I enjoy meditating through yoga, but how you meditate is up to you. The hope is that you find a sense of peace and relaxation through your meditation, giving yourself the mental reset you need to take on another week.

I am just a college girl navigating her way through life in the best ways she knows how. This list was inspired by the fact that I was feeling unlike myself. I needed to be reminded that self-care is important because I am important. I value myself, and in that I love myself.

To everyone who may be reading this, know that you are important, and remember that when you take care of your mind and body. I hope I can shed a bit of light on what adulting is and offer comfort in the fact that I am figuring out what it means to be a full-grown adult, in new ways, every day.

I don’t hope to be perfect, I know it’s impossible, but I do hope that every day I’m alive, I learn, I grow and I can say that I did all I could do. I know that tomorrow is just another day, but the significance is found in the fact that it is another day, where I can start all over, and try again.

Sincerely,

Emani