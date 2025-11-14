Benefits of reducing your screen time and how to do it

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A lot of us know those nights when you lie in bed and “five more minutes” of scrolling turns into hours more. With the extreme increase in media, it’s no surprise that this is the case for many people. I am here to not only provide the benefits of reducing your screen time but also to offer effective ways of doing so from my personal experiences.

First, we must address the importance of getting enough rest. On average, college students should be getting a minimum of eight hours of sleep per night. When spending excessive amounts of time on screens, blue light begins to interfere with melatonin production, contributing to sleep issues and a disturbance in your typical REM cycle.

How to fix this: Enjoy any sunlight, even if it’s dim during the day, to help circulate your circadian rhythm. Put your phone or any other screens you might be using away for an hour or two before bedtime. Switch your “scrolling on phone time” out for a warm shower, a cup of tea and a good book. You’ll notice a difference after trying it once.

Next comes the topic of brain fog or other negative mental contributions. I have personally experienced these feelings increasing over time with the use of my screens. I find that the more I scroll and become addicted to my phone, the more my brain feels foggy or bothered, and it seems to be a never-ending cycle. Constant stimulation and intake of information within seconds can become too much for the brain to handle. Too much screen time can significantly alter or disrupt balances in your brain, so leveling out your time is important.

How to fix this: Use your screen time limitations provided through your settings app, or simply set restrictions for yourself with timers, etc. When you’re on your break from screen time, do NOT allow yourself to go back (unless, of course, it’s an emergency). Building habits means not breaking them; think of them as goals. Consistency is key. Notice from here on out how your brain clears a bit more and feels more refreshed.

Third, we are going to be speaking about what life is made for. Obviously, every person has their own individual paths and purposes, but life in general was not built to be lived through screens. We are meant to experience for ourselves what it has to offer.

Within the world today, we do need our fair share of technology to help ourselves and others with the way the world operates today, but we do not have to be scrolling on unnecessary apps for our entertainment for hours upon hours. Doing that takes away from the beneficial things and feelings created in human nature.

How to fix this: Go outside and experience nature, journal for an hour, read a book, do self-care, cook a meal, enjoy a hobby, hang out with loved ones, exercise and so much more. The possibilities are endless. Experiencing things such as these nourishes your brain to feel more of what it should. Start slow with one and then build off of that, you’ll be surprised at how much it helps.

Although there are many other benefits, those are a few to get your habits rolling. There are no downsides to reducing your screen time, only upsides. That should get you motivated to start these transformations within your life. Best of luck, and remember, habits are built with consistency!