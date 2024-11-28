Shortcut Culture: Gen Z’s Habit Of Instant Gratification

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is no doubt that our predecessors have pioneered the fashion world into what it is today. Trends cycle for a reason, occurring in every period we have seen. The 80s recycled fashion from the 60s, with power-dressing and pedal-pushers. The 90s took inspiration from the 70s, with bell-bottom jeans and ringer tees. The 2000s adopted traits from many time periods, renaming bell-bottom to bootcut and saw the emergence of the low-rise fit.

All these generations have thoughtfully worked these influences into their style. We, on the other hand, resort to mere mimicry.

Curated chaos is rising in the fashion realm: jewellery stacks, baggy jeans and fur coats. A beautifully organised look, where pieces that you wouldn’t think of putting together initially, work surprisingly well. We are now accessorised and charmed out, to the max.

Smaller Y2K-style baguettes have shifted into bigger slouchier bags, reminiscent of Jane Birkin, the inspiration behind the Hermès Birkin. Aiming to replicate their style, social media has been inundated with posts of people ‘Jane Birkin-ifying’ their bags. A trend which sees people decorate their bags with charms and manufactured ‘wear and tear’ to imitate the style of the actress.

Jane would famously carry wicker baskets instead of bags, complaining that they were too small to carry her daily necessities. She unknowingly boarded a flight with Executive Chairman of Hermès (Jean-Louis Dumas) who took notice of this and together, they mocked up the perfect bag on- iconically- a sick bag. Jane Birkin then became renowned for her carefree use of the expensive bag. She would wear the bag until it was aged and beaten up, adorning it with charms and chains- the look that we are so desperate to imitate

A style like Birkin’s is built over time. It is about trial and error, expression and meaning. It is about finding joy in building a wardrobe and remembering a story in each piece. But we are losing the genuine connection to our belongings. Our approach to customisation is becoming so artificial.How can personalisation become so impersonal?

It is not entirely our fault. Brands latch onto every micro-trend, making it easier to push us to consume. Micro-trends ensure that items quickly phase out of style and feel dated, creating pressure to constantly update our wardrobes and lifestyles. They’re also easily accessible, contributing to our disposable mindset towards fashion. We are impatient, yearning for instant authenticity in the short window that a micro-trend gives us. Additionally, social media demands a constant performance of ‘authenticity’, which has become almost a currency. However, authenticity cannot be instant. The Birkin symbolises sentiment and experience, which cannot be truly replicated in such a short timeframe.

Fast Fashion brands, from Free People to Shein, are gaining traction in this trend. People go into these stores or look online for a new bag and charms to decorate it with. All in one trip, at the same place, they would attempt to ‘Birkin-ify’ their bag; essentially a shortcut to the look. This completely contrasts Jane’s actual intention, which was decorating it with cherished and sentimental items. The sheer amount of influencers that have been rushing this gradual accumulation of style is worrying.

We are removing ourselves from the process of discovery, turning away from the beauty of slowly earning true style. Where is the charm in a bundle of keychains we have bought from Shein? Where is the charm in sweatshops, overconsumption and landfill?

Instead, we can source charms naturally. Over time, building our collection with meaningful items or thrifted material. We will never be able to achieve the Birkin look because of our disingenuous attempts. We make a half-hearted effort to replicate that lived-in and well-travelled look. Experiences cannot be rushed or fabricated and it goes the same for this trend. By all means, continue to participate in ‘Birkinification‘, but do so mindfully.