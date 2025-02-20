He’s Got The Flare: Kendrick Lamar’s Bootcut Resurgence 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KCL chapter.

Kendrick Lamar is easily one of the greatest rappers of all time. His intricate, yet sharp lyricism is crafted with double meanings and layered references, making it exciting to uncover with each new listen. Kendrick has consistently dominated hip-hop, topping charts and winning a Pulitzer for his exceptional storytelling in ‘DAMN’.

In 2024, he reigned the charts with diss track ‘Not Like Us’, igniting a force in mainstream conversation like no other.

“The revolution about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.”

With his ability to turn moments into movements, it was only natural for Kendrick to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Every single detail of this performance, starring Samuel L Jackson, SZA and Serena Williams, carried great weight, from his fashion style to the meticulous imagery around him.

Kendrick sported Celine light-blue flared jeans, a Martine Rose/ PG Lang custom leather jacket and an incredibly iced out ‘a’ (minor) chain.

Kendrick’s outfit was so influential, that online searches for bootcut and flared jeans increased by 5000% within 48 hours of the event. I work part-time at Levis and more men than ever have walked in seeking them out. It is important to mention that these flare’s aren’t just a random fashion statement, but also a significant garment of the 70s style movement, Black Dandyism. It redefined Black masculinity and established a Black presence in the middle class.

Kendrick wasn’t the only person in the performance to make a clothed statement, Samuel L Jackson donned the iconic Uncle Sam look. His role offered a crucial narrative to Kendrick’s performance, enforcing the culturally diminishing behaviours expected of Black people by Western society.

“Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto”

His backup dancers too, comprised of an all black team, Turf Feinz, wore red, white and blue outfits, standing in a way to form the American flag. The Turf Feinz are a dance group from the Bay Area that feature ‘turfing’, which has been a medium of the Black youth’s self expression, signalling struggle and resilience. Truly an extension of Kendrick’s immaculate commentary, Turf Feinz were able to represent the relationship between Black identity and patriotism.

And then there was Serena Williams, effortlessly crip-walking on the biggest stage in American sports. At first sight, a playful dance move, but it was actually a deeply symbolic moment, celebrating the resilience of Black communities. Originally, Serena crip-walked as celebration for winning her gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics, which she received a lot of backlash for. This reclamation is a reference to the Black practices that Western society baselessly deem as inappropriate.

Kendrick’s Super Bowl performance was a carefully orchestrated cultural movement. With every detail paying homage to a larger message about race, identity and resistance, especially during these trying times. Proof that yet again, Kendrick makes history, sealing his title as one of the greatest rappers of all time.