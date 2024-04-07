The Best Green Spaces Of London 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In an era where everybody’s default insult is ‘touch grass’, sometimes it can be hard to remember to do just that. Especially in big cities such as London, it can be difficult to find the time to take a step back from urban life and take a moment to appreciate nature and our natural surroundings. Despite this, London is teeming with easily accessible, free parks, many of which only become overly crowded in those busy summer months. Full of space, greenery and bougie food stands, these areas are often overlooked by the bustling crowds of tourists and city slickers that populate our city.

It is widely considered that feeling connected with nature correlates with better mental health, including lower levels of depression and anxiety. Therefore, we should aspire to this whenever possible, and with accessibility being what it is, there is no excuse not to touch grass once in a while. To make this task even easier, I have compiled a list of some of the best-loved green spaces in London, for the next time you have a spare moment and find yourself longing for some flora and fauna.

Hyde Park – W2

Arguably London’s most famous green space, Hyde Park is situated in central London. Not only has it hosted some of the most important groups and demonstrations of modern-day history, such as the suffragettes, but it is also home to the world-famous ‘Winter Wonderland’ event each November to January. It spans 350 acres, punctuated by various bodies of water, and is undeniably the perfect location for both hasty lunch hours and long sunny picnics alike.

St James’ Park – SW1

St James’ Park is both the oldest and most royal of London’s ‘royal parks’. This is perhaps the best park for those interested in London’s rich history, as it is home to the weekly ‘Changing The Guard’ outside of Buckingham Palace. Additionally, it is home to a plethora of wildlife, including their famous pelicans and Duck Island, described on the Royal Parks’ website as ‘a focal point’ within the park.

Hampstead Heath – NW3

Situated in the borough of Camden, Hampstead Heath offers one of the highest points in all of London. Not only does it provide an idyllic spot to watch the city skyline, but it also inspired C.S. Lewis to write ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’. It has over 25 ponds, including multiple swimming ponds (if you dare!).

Primrose Hill – NW1

Primrose Hill refers not only to the vast hill overlooking the city but also to the beautiful townhouses that surround it. Described by Google as ‘villagelike’, it is no wonder that this is an area favoured by tourists and city dwellers alike. It is best known for its panoramic view of the city, providing a haven amongst skyscrapers and swarming streets. It also happens to feature heavily in both Paddington 1 and 2, making it an essential visit for all. Nothing lifts your spirits quite like walking the same streets as everyone’s favourite marmalade-loving bear!

Regents’ Park – NW1

Regents’ Park is home to both Regents University and London Zoo. It is split between the borough of Camden and the borough of Westminster, making it super accessible for all in North-West London. Spanning 410 acres, this is the perfect place to immerse yourself in nature and forget about your wider surroundings for a few hours.

As the weather gets warmer, it is crucial to take some time for yourself and enjoy what nature has to offer, even in such an urban setting as central London. Why not pick one of these as a starting point, and see how many you can visit over the course of the summer? Failing that, why not set yourself a greenery-related task for the day? Take a picture of a gorgeous cherry blossom, have a little picnic, make a daisy chain… The possibilities really are endless as Spring finally approaches!