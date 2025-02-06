A Guide To Big-Busted Fashion

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always struggled with styling my body type, often leaving me feeling helpless in the changing rooms of H&M and New Look. I’d constantly size up in tops so that they’d fit my bust but become too baggy on my body. I felt top-heavy and disproportionate. Growing up without knowing how to style my body depleted my confidence. I’d endlessly binge style inspiration videos on youtube, trying to educate myself on how to approach a body shape that the fashion industry doesn’t cater to. And it wasn’t insecurity, or that I hated my body, although I did diagnose it this way. I thought that if I couldn’t even look nice in something as simple as a plain T-shirt, I would never look nice at all.

Thankfully, there’s a growing community of ‘bigger bust-smaller frame’ creators on Instagram and TikTok; my favourites being ‘Ssoserena’ (Serena Haley) and ‘itsjenwarnes’ (Jen Warnes). Seeing people with similar proportions to mine embrace fashion and not shy away from it, inspired me to write this article. It took a while for me to realise that dressing for a bigger bust doesn’t mean sacrificing style, it just required a different approach.

To preface, this isn’t one of those archaic, set-in-stone guides. Fashion should be about feeling good, not following those outdated dos and don’ts. However, if you’re struggling with the same issues I’ve faced, here are some styling tips that may help!

Low or High Waist:

Having a bigger bust can often give the illusion of a short torso, making it difficult to find balance in outfits. High-waisted trousers, whilst stylish, can sometimes exaggerate this effect by further shortening the midsection. This is where low-rise or even mid-rise trousers come in- they create the illusion of a longer torso by keeping more of the waist visible. I understand that low-rise jeans sound quite daunting but people often visualise wearing lowrise jeans with crop tops (via the 2000s), but this doesn’t have to be the case. Which brings me to…

Necklines:

I always wanted to be the girl who could wear those graphic cropped t-shirts, but when I’d try them on, they’d stop awkwardly in the middle of my bust. I, instead, went for 90s style, longline baby-tees that would only show my midriff, or no crop tops at all. The trick for me was to invert the illusion of the crop and focus on tops with a lower neckline. Square necks, scoop necks and round necks are particularly flattering on a bigger bust, creating a visual separation between the chest and neck, preventing the ‘blocky’ appearance I used to get with high-neck styles such as turtlenecks. That said, I’ve seen plenty of bigger-busted people rock high necks, so this is more of a preference that works for me, than a rule.

Silhouettes and Layering:

I’ve found that skinny trousers emphasise my top-heavy silhouette. So opting for a straight-leg, bootcut, or wide-leg can help to balance these proportions and create a more harmonious shape. Something I’ve found quite tricky in maintaining said shape, is layering and keeping warm for the winter. Bulky fabrics and oversized fits can sometimes drown my figure, making me look shapeless, rather than stylish. But lately, I’ve been able to style cardigans and jumpers in a way that doesn’t give me a bulky look. Cinched waist cardigans, nipping in at the waist has helped largely to define my shape, rather than hiding it under layers. Cardigans in general have become reclaimed and I’m glad they have, because wearing them over the aforementioned basics (with the alternative necklines) have helped me to maintain shape. Doing up the top button, leaving the rest undone helps to create a flattering, structured frame without the fabric bulking up or the buttons gaping at the chest. I also enjoy jumpers with a v-neckline or an off-the-shoulder style, helping to break up the bulk that often accumulates around the bust. I’ve also felt this way about baggy t-shirts, feeling like a ‘tent’ in them as they didn’t fall flat to my body shape. An interesting and trendy way I’ve helped to combat this was with the ‘off the shoulder’ trend. Suddenly, wearing baggy t-shirts looked elevated and achieved the look I had always wanted it to, especially when I’d tuck one side into my bra. Which then brings me to…

A Bra that actually Fits:

I know the struggle. Most mainstream lingerie brands don’t cater to larger cup sizes properly. Victoria’s Secret, a specialty lingerie store, only caters up to a DD. Maybe the secret in question is their lack of inclusivity. The bra brands I recommend, as a 32G, are M&S, Boux Avenue, Intimissimi, Ann Summers, Bravissimo and Pour Moi. And trust me, they can be just as sexy as Victoria’s Secret. A well-fitted bra is key to how clothes sit on your body, and your confidence.

I understand that there are some tops that bras don’t tend to work with, such as backless tops, halter-necks and strapless tops. I just accepted that I’d never be able to wear them. Until, I discovered boob tape. Suddenly, I could wear the tops I’d always dreamed of, without sacrificing comfort or confidence. I’ve bought mine so you definitely should too!

Fashion is all about experimentation and finding solutions that work for you. For anyone struggling with similar frustrations, I hope this article has helped inspire you to try new options. It may seem daunting but your body isn’t the problem, the fashion industry has a lot of catching up to do.