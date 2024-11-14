Paws With Purpose: How Dogs Are Transforming Human Wellbeing

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at KCL chapter.

In today’s high-paced world, dogs are evidently more than just playful companions. In fact, they’ve become essential allies in enhancing human well-being and health. Be it therapeutic sessions, yoga or high stress environments like airports, they help alleviate anxiety and provide calmness. A new initiative, seeking to improve the travelling experience with the help of therapy dogs, has recently been gaining increased attention. This is the ‘Pawfect’ program in India’s Mumbai airport, demonstrating the impressive impact of our four-legged friends on us.

All About Mumbai Airport’s ‘Pawfect’ Program

Although air travel is known to be one of the most convenient and quick modes of transportation, it is also a source of anxiety and stress for many. The unnerving thought of literally being up in the air frightens or at least seems frightening to many passengers, and understandably so! We’ve all been there at least once. Many passengers take their first flight every single day. Mumbai Airport’s ‘Pawfect’ program is specifically designed for such cases with nine therapy dogs stationed in the terminal. These dogs are trained to interact gently with people, and they roam designated areas, available for passengers who may be nervous about flying. Travelers are allowed to pet, play with, or simply spend time with the dogs, creating a positive distraction which may help calm pre-flight jitters.

How Dogs Aid in Anxiety and Emotional Wellbeing

Research indicates a clear connection between animal companionship and mental health improvement. Petting a dog and other forms of physical contact triggers the release of oxytocin, otherwise known as the “love hormone,” which is linked to feelings of warmth, trust, and security. Moreover, the act of petting and rhythmic stroking of an animal can activate the body’s relaxation response, slowing heart rate and lowering blood pressure.

These physiological responses are the reason why therapy dogs are used in stressful settings. These settings include but are not limited to therapy, yoga, airports, hospitals, nursing homes, and schools providing comfort for a range of physical and emotional challenges.

The Path to Becoming a “Pawfect” Companion

This training usually includes socialization with a huge group of people, exposure to extreme noises, and specific exercises that help them to remain composed in high-stress environments. This allows them to be responsive to human emotions.

Of course, the training process also extends to the handlers themselves. These handlers provide cues to dogs to help them navigate various interactions with humans. Such programs often collaborate with animal trainers and vets, ensuring the wellbeing of both the dogs and customers. Overall, this partnership allows the therapy dogs to serve as calm and reassuring despite the chaos that may be surrounding them.

Therapy Dog Programs Worldwide: A Growing Trend

The success of the program at the Mumbai airport has sparked a lot of attention and many are now interested in expanding similar initiatives in other locations. As more airports and high-stress environments begin to recognize the value of therapy animals, passengers around the world will soon find furry friends greeting them at the gate!

Speaking from personal experience, it truly does take a minute to warm up to them. I used to be extremely frightened of dogs and most animals as a child. One day, my dad brought home two little Maltese dogs out of the blue and that was it. The next day, I was jumping around the house with them. They’ve got that comfort in not only how cute they look but also how they start acting towards you once you’re familiarized with each other. Wherever I went, they would come. As soon as I got home from school and they heard the car horn, they’d come sprinting forward to greet me. That is the kind of love they give.

To recap, animal based therapeutic assistance is an excellent innovation. The science behind these interactions – the hormonal responses – lower stress levels, enhance mood and are proof enough of the positive impact dogs have on our lives. Programs like ‘Pawfect’ are a reminder of the comfort and healing that dogs can bring, especially when we need it the most. Next time you’re in high stress, keep an eye out – there might just be a friendly paw ready to turn your day around!

Until next time, stay pawsitive! 🐾

References

International Airport Review. (2024, October 29). BOM announced the return of its ‘Pawfect’ scheme for Terminal 2. https://www.internationalairportreview.com/news/231231/mumbai-airports-pawfect-scheme-returns-offering-emotional-support-dogs-to-ease-passengers/

The power of pets. (2024, June 17). NIH News in Health. https://newsinhealth.nih.gov/2018/02/power-pets

Karetnick, J. (2024, July 9). How to train a therapy dog. American Kennel Club. https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/training/how-to-train-a-therapy-dog/

Petersson, M., Uvnäs-Moberg, K., Nilsson, A., Gustafson, L., Hydbring-Sandberg, E., & Handlin, L. (2017). Oxytocin and Cortisol Levels in Dog Owners and Their Dogs Are Associated with Behavioral Patterns: An Exploratory Study. Frontiers in Psychology, 8. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2017.01796

Beetz, A., Uvnäs-Moberg, K., Julius, H., & Kotrschal, K. (2012). Psychosocial and Psychophysiological effects of Human-Animal Interactions: The possible role of Oxytocin. Frontiers in Psychology, 3. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2012.00234

Compton, N. B. (2021, September 27). Forget a pre-flight drink. Pet an airport therapy dog. Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/tips/airport-therapy-dogs-lax-denver/