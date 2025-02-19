Stop the Doom Scroll: 10 Alternative Hobbies to Try

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

All too often I’ve found myself sitting in bed, rotting on my phone. It’s easy nowadays to get caught up in the scroll; this has become one of the biggest problems for our generation recently, so much so that excessive phone usage is recognized as an addiction.

Gen-Z has the upper hand in combating this since we’ve known a world with and without technology. Think about it: you might remember riding your bike around the neighborhood with your friends, playing board games with your family, or even finding silly ways to keep yourself busy.

Now I’ve noticed that a lot of my friends don’t even like to get out of bed. Our phones are the first thing we look at when we wake up and the last thing we do before we go to sleep. Hangouts with friends typically end in silent scrolling, other than the occasional laugh at our individual TikTok videos, or the classic, “Look what I just sent you.”

I’ll be honest. I hate it. I hate how much we’ve come to rely on our phones, and how we fill our free time with the doom scroll. It has come to a point where when most people are separated from their phones, even for a short time, they don’t know what to do with themselves.

I noticed this problem with myself a little while ago and realized I needed a change. What did I do? I picked up some new hobbies. It can be difficult to know where to start when it comes to finding a hobby, but I hope that this short list can offer some guidance!

Reading

I used to read a lot, but at some point life got busy and I gradually stopped. It seems that every year, I say to myself “Wow, I need to start reading again” but it never happens! I’m sure a lot of you can relate. However, this is the easiest hobby to start. Go to the bookstore and browse for a few hours and find a few books you think you could get into! The best part is, that if you don’t have access to a bookstore, you can always look for e-books online.

Coloring

This is a hobby that I picked up myself recently. If you’re looking for a brain-numbing activity as well as a creative outlet, coloring could be for you! I received some coloring books as a gift for Christmas, and since then, it has been my favorite phone replacement activity. You can either buy these off of Amazon, or look for pages on Pinterest and print them out at home!

Crocheting

Crocheting is a great hobby to pick up because of how time-consuming it is. I don’t crochet, but a few of my close friends do, and they always recommend it to me. It can keep you busy for hours, and the possibilities of what you can make are endless: clothes, accessories, gifts, or just cute trinkets. It is so easy to find tutorials online or crochet kits at your nearest craft store.

Baking

This has been a hobby that I’ve been doing for a few years. It’s another mind-numbing activity, and it’s also the tastiest there is! I don’t even typically bake for myself. I often see a recipe I like, make it, and then I bake up my baked goods and give them to my family and friends! It’s a great way to keep yourself busy and give back to the people you love.

Yoga

If you’re looking for a way to relax your mind and body simultaneously, yoga is an excellent hobby to try. I’m not a consistent yoga-goer, but I take a class here and there when I’m feeling tight in some muscle groups, or I need something to clear my head. Doing yoga consistently can have so many positive impacts. The best part about this is, that if you don’t have the resources to sign up for a yoga class, you can always find yoga classes on YouTube to follow along with at home!

Journaling

A few years ago, I used to end my nights with a journal entry every day. Since then I’ve stopped, however, it was a great way to get my emotions out in a constructive way. When I used to journal I was a lot more happy and at peace. Writing my feelings down allowed me to truly self-reflect and pinpoint how I was feeling. I highly recommend buying a notebook and giving it a shot!

Scrapbooking

I’ve always loved the idea of scrapbooking since it’s such a cute way to preserve your memories. The limitations of scrapbooking are endless! It’s so easy to start; just buy a scrapbook and look up some inspiration on Pinterest. This is something that you can show your kids in the future, or look back on yourself! Who needs Apple Photos when you have an even more special alternative?

Hiking

Hiking can be a great way to numb your mind and spend some time in nature. Most of us are so holed up in our houses that we don’t consider going outside. Hiking is easy to start as well, all you have to do is find your nearest trail and gear up. You don’t need to go on a super aggressive hiking excursion; you can just take a stroll on the trail. I’m not an avid hiker, but when I do hike, it’s the most relaxing thing ever.

Upcycling/DIY Projects

You likely have some extra materials lying around at home: waste materials, old clothes, or simply useless or unwanted products. Instead of getting rid of these things, you can transform them into better quality products. This is a great creative outlet, as well as being excellent for the environment. If you’re interested, it’s easy to find a blog or article online to figure out how to start. Upcycling is typically perceived as expensive, but it doesn’t have to be!

Puzzling

When you hear the word ”puzzle”, you might think of a traditional puzzle with all of the little pieces. While this is an excellent hobby to pick up, there are, in reality, so many different types of puzzles. Whether it’s a crossword puzzle, sudoku, jigsaw, or, yes, a traditional puzzle, the whole point is that they work your brain! While this can keep you busy for hours, it also has numerous benefits. Puzzles have been shown to improve memory and relieve stress!

Hopefully, one of these hobby ideas has appealed to you. I know how easy it is to get in the habit of scrolling mindlessly, which is why it is so important to recognize the problem and take steps to avoid it. Hobbies are meant to provide an outlet of some sort and keep you busy.

There are so many other things that you can try that might align better with your interests, so I encourage you to find something you might like and give it a try. Who knows? You might like it better than the scroll!