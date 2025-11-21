Songs to Add to Your Holiday Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the Holiday season approaching, it’s time to bust out your playlist. We all love the classics, but they can soon get tiring and overplayed. Here are some other wonderful songs to help make your Holidays merry and bright.

“The chanukah song” by Adam sandler

I would consider this one a personal classic because my parents always sing it when Chrismukkah rolls around. Because it’s a Holiday staple in my house, I thought it would be super popular. Instead, I was surprised to see that it doesn’t have that many streams on Spotify. Adam Sandler makes a good point in the intro that there is a lack of Hanukkah songs out there and although this song is comedic (it originated from an SNL Weekend Update bit), it still fills that gap and it’s silliness only makes me love it more. Even if you’re not Jewish, you can still enjoy this song as a funny Holiday tune.

“Christmases When you were mine” by Taylor Swift

I fear I am a sad Christmas song fiend. There’s just something that hits different about heartache during the happiest time of the year. And of course, the queen of longing guitar ballads knows how to write a damn good sad Holiday song. On her Holiday Collection EP she covers “Last Christmas” by Wham! and this song is definitely her version of that. Just listen to baby Taylor and her acoustic guitar and tell me you’re not about to cry.

“‘Tis the damn season” by Taylor swift

Speaking of sad Taylor Swift holiday songs. I know there’s been a lot of negativity towards Taylor because of her newest album, but it’s important to remember that she is still objectively one of the best songwriters, if not the best, of the 21st century. This song and all the others on folklore and evermore demonstrate her storytelling prowess. The details she includes in the story, like the lyric “I parked my car right between the Methodist and the school that used to be ours,” are so specific that they make it feel real. On top of that, the song itself just feels like you’re sulking around your hometown in the bitter winter cold while reminiscing. I don’t even know how she did that, but I’m obsessed.

“Christmas EveL” by Stray kids

If you read the English lyrics to this song, it doesn’t make much sense (which could just be a translation issue). Despite that, this song is still very fun and the music video is so cute. As a recent fan of Stray Kids, I simply had to include them here. The Felix Effect (what fans call Felix, the blond one, absolutely dominating in his parts) is strong in this song and I am so here for it. If you’re looking to add some KPop to your holiday playlist, then this song is for you.

“I’m gonna kill santa claus” by danny Gonzalez

God, I love Danny Gonzalez. He’s just so funny and you can tell that be puts more effort into his songs outside of just the jokes. Tell me the lyric “I ain’t the grinch but I’m gonna steal Christmas” doesn’t hit hard. Danny is on par with Bo Burnham when it comes to musical comedy — argue with the wall. Also, I would like to point out that this is someone’s father. Imagine your dad creating a song with 23 million views about murdering Santa. And, yes, this is also on Spotify.

“Holidays” by conan gray

Did you think I was done with the depressing songs? Haha, that’s actually so funny. This song is another example of an amazing songwriter writing an incredibly detailed and heartbreaking tune. I would expect nothing less from Conan. I cannot imagine this man writing something happy (besides “Best Friend,” but I think that’s his only one). This song is bittersweet, talking about simpler times that he can’t return to but also joyful reunions with people he left behind in Texas. This song is so relatable; everyone knows that comfort of returning home for the holidays, but also reminders of the childhood magic that will never come back.

“River” by Joni Mitchell covered by Olivia Rodrigo & The Parting glass EP by Phoebe bridgers

I put these two together because I have already discussed them in my article about song covers. Olivia’s version of “River” is my favorite Christmas song for a reason; it’s so hauntingly beautiful and she sings her theater kid heart out. Of course, credit is also due to Joni Mitchell for writing such an incredible song. I have to say, though, that I’m not a fan of the original version.

The Parting Glass is a collection of covers by Phoebe Bridgers of, you guessed it, sad Christmas songs. She makes every single one of them her own, so much so that I didn’t know most of them were covers at first. Phoebe is one of those artists that you can’t help but be captivated by when listening to their music. She demands your attention (and tears) as she performs, even when the songs aren’t her own.

“Christmas the whole year round” by Sabrina Carpenter

Leave it Sabrina to create such a fun song. There’s really not much to say about this song besides that it is guaranteed to get stuck in your head. It sounds like ever other upbeat Christmas pop song, but who doesn’t love a good cheery Christmas song?

“Season’s greetings” by Linneah

You might have heard this one on TikTok. This song is perfect for anyone who’s gone through a bad breakup, has some bottled-up rage, or just wants to listen to a very silly and angsty Christmas song. Is it the best song in the world? No, but it does its job and you will catch yourself singing it while wrapping presents.

“Christmas Tree Farm” by Taylor Swift

Oh my god, Taylor wrote Christmas song that’s not sad and is actually super fun and catchy. For those who don’t know, Taylor grew up on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania, so when she sings about it in the song, she’s also singing about returning home and remembering happy times from her childhood. It’s an original concept and also such a bop. I personally think this should be up there with “All I Want For Christmas” when it comes to popular Christmas songs.

I love how this already sounds like a Christmas classic even though it’s only been out since 2024. Love him or hate him, Jack Antonoff has proven over and over his impressive songwriting and production abilities. And nowhere is it more evident than in this depressing banger. I haven’t listened to any other Bleachers songs, so I’m not sure if the nostalgic vibe is consistent with their music, but it really works for this melancholic song, both because it makes it feel Christmas-y and because it matches the theme of recalling the fallout of a relationship.

Fruitcake by Sabrina Carpenter

It’s impossible for me to include just one song from this EP because I love (almost) all of them. Sabrina is honestly giving Mariah Carey a run for her money as the queen of Christmas.

“A Nonsense Christmas” is a Christmas-ified version of her hit song that is just as great as the original. So, if you love “Nonsense,” then you’ll love “A Nonsense Christmas.”

“buy me presents” is essentially the Christmas version of her song, “Good Graces.” It’s catchy, but also my least favorite track from this project and is honestly pretty meh to me.

But then, we move onto “santa doesn’t know you like i do,” which is just the right mix of corny and clever. The production makes you feels so floaty and twinkly like Christmas lights.

Then there’s my favorite, “cindy lou who.” I love how original the concept is, which is rare for Christmas songs. The piano is so gorgeous yet also gut-wrenching. I could listen to this song over and over again and never get tired of it. My only complaint is that it’s so short and I want more.

“is it new years yet?” is the classic funny but also kind of sad Sabrina song, and sorta sounds like something that would be on Man’s Best Friend. It’s especially relatable for college students when they get sick of being home and just want to come back to school and see their friends.

Finally, “white xmas” is just a cover of “White Christmas” by Irving Berlin and popularized by Bing Crosby. It may not be as good as Crosby’s version, but it is still very enjoyable to listen to.