Taylor Swift just dropped her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, and fans are already picking apart every track for hidden meanings and easter eggs. One song in particular, named after the album itself — “The Life of A Showgirl” — a track featuring none other than Sabrina Carpenter, is catching attention for sounding similar to the Jonas Brothers’ 2019 song “Cool.” The unexpected comparison has quickly become one of the biggest talking points from the release, sparking playful debates across social media.

Fans are specifically referencing the chorus of “TLOAS,” where Swift starts with, “Hey, thank you for the lovely bouquet…” comparing it to the chorus of the Jonas Brothers’ song. Fans say that the two tracks share a very similar melody and rhythmic bounce. The similarity has sparked debate online: is it an influence, or just a coincidence of pop music structure?

Part of the debate comes down to the vibe of the two songs. “Cool” is built on the strumming of a guitar, a “stomp-clap” beat, and a summery, laid-back energy. Listeners have picked up on a vibe and beat in “TLOAS” that pretty much echoes those exact elements. The comparisons have fueled more excitement around the album, as fans always love pointing out unexpected musical overlaps.

On TikTok, fans are posting side by side comparisons to highlight how closely the songs align. But not everyone sees it as a bad thing. One creator, @marleejwilson, posted a video saying, “Someone pls listen to ‘Cool’ by the Jonas Brothers and tell me this song doesn’t sound so similar to that. This song and this album are great, I just need to know if anyone else can hear it.” Her post reflects the general reaction online — fans aren’t upset about the similarities, they just can’t help but notice how closely the two choruses align.

There might be a reason the songs line up so closely. Both The Life of a Showgirl and the Jonas Brothers’s 2019 album Happiness Begins — which features “Cool” — were produced in part by Shellback, a Swedish record producer and songwriter. The shared producer could be an explanation as to why the two albums echo each other at different moments. Some are also drawing comparisons to the drumming intro to Swift’s “Ruin The Friendship” and the Jonas Brothers’s “Only Human.” (Both produced by Shellback.)

I can’t be the only one who thinks the beat of “The Life of a Showgirl” with Sabrina sounds like Cool by the Jonas Brothers.. either way I’m obsessed and only 3 songs in pic.twitter.com/SSyK94zE0o — Alexa Aulisio (@alexaaulisio) October 3, 2025

What everyone seems to agree on is that “TLOAS” is shaping up to be one of the album’s most talked-about tracks. Between the dream collaboration of Swift and Carpenter and the online chatter over its similarities to “Cool,” “TLOAS” has already cemented itself as a fan favorite less than 24 hours after its release. If the conversation online is any indication, this Swift–Carpenter collab is already carving out its place as one of the defining songs of the album era.