15 Covers You Have To Listen To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Sometimes covers are just better than the originals. While that’s not the case for every cover on this list, I still thought I should share with y’all a list of my favorite covers in no particular order.

Drown by Bring Me The horizon (5SOS’s Version)

I heard this version before listening to the original and fell in love with it. I just think the lyrics shine so much better when sung in a different style than heavy metal accompanied by acoustic instruments. All of the 5SOS members sing this song with so much emotion. Love it.

Is it better than the original? Yes.

River by Joni Mitchell (Olivia’s version)

I also heard this version before the original and it immediately became my favorite holiday song. I’m sorry Joni Mitchell fans, but I didn’t really enjoy the original after listening to it. Maybe it’s just because I heard Olivia’s version first, but I just think the timing of hers is so much better. It’s slightly slower in a way that captures the melancholy of the lyrics. And Olivia just sings the hell out of this song.

Is it better than the original? Yes.

Good Luck Babe by Chappell Roan (Sabrina’s Version)

I don’t know what Sabrina put in this cover because I actually can’t stop listening to it. Every day I wake up and it’s stuck in my head, please send help. “Good Luck Babe” just works so well as a slightly slowed country song. Ugh it’s so good I’m addicted.

Is it better than the original? Tied.

Untouchable by Luna Halo (Taylor’s Version)

I had no idea this was a cover. To be fair, Taylor’s version (not to be confused with Taylor’s Version TM) is just so her and she changes it a lot from the original. She makes the song her own. Easily one of my favorites off of Fearless, even if she didn’t write it.

Is it better than the original? Yes.

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish (Kelly’s Version)

I couldn’t make a cover list without the cover queen herself, Kelly Clarkson. For a while I preferred this cover to the original, although I wasn’t a fan of the lyric changes. Now, I don’t mind the changes and have grown to appreciate Billie’s version much more than before. Billie’s is more ghostly and haunting in the beginning, while Kelly’s feels more grounded. They both bring the passion later in the song. Love both versions of this incredible song.

Is it better than the original? Tied.

Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus (1D’s Version ft. 5sos)

Oh to be a teenage girl watching 5 Seconds of Summer open for One Direction while they pull pranks on each other. Again, heard this version first and like it more than than original. I don’t really like the lead singer of Wheatus’s voice to be honest. But I still have mad respect for them for writing such an iconic song.

Is it better than the original? Yes.

American Teenager by Ethel Cain (Gracie’s Version)

I’ve been obsessed with this song recently. It makes me want to go running through a field with it on full blast in my ears. I don’t think anyone could beat Ethel’s haunting vocals, but Gracie comes pretty close. This is probably the first time I heard the cover first and still prefer the original.

Is it better than the original? No.

Stick Season by Noah Kahan (Olivia’s Version)

I remember when this cover came out and everyone was arguing over whether or not it was better than the original. Although I usually dislike online discourse, this one pushed me to see what the fuss was about and listen to both versions of “Stick Season.” Now, I love them both. Olivia sounds beautiful with a little country twang. Then again, she always sounds beautiful.

Is it better than the original? Tied.

BONUS: Here’s a video of them singing the song together at the GUTS tour

Teenage Dream by Katy Perry (5SOS’s Version)

The best part of this song by far is Michael on the bridge. His voice during it just hits different. The other boys sound great too. I fully believe this song was meant to be sung by a boyband (I know 5SOS technically isn’t a boyband but they sound like one here). Overall, just a very fun cover. The Glee version is also really good, but I could do an entire different article on Glee covers

Is it better than the original? Tied.

The Parting Glass EP By Phoebe Bridgers

This an entire EP of covers of sad Christmas songs. I thought a few them were originals until I began writing this article and discovered they’re all covers. Phoebe sings them all so well they might as well belong to her now. I absolutely love sad Christmas music and Phoebe Bridgers so it was like this EP was made for me.

And yes, all of the songs are better than the originals.

Here’s one of the songs

Hopelessly Devoted to You by Olivia Newton John (Sabrina’s Version)

Her inner theater kid really came out here. I just love when Sabrina belts; she sounds absolutely amazing. Get this girl in a production of Grease stat.

Is it better than the original? Tied.

Miss You by Blink 182 (5SOS’s Version)

Awwww baby emo 5SOS. It’s crazy how much their voices have matured over time. They sound great but there’s something about Blink’s vocals in this song that scratch the emo itch in my brain. “Miss You” also works very well as an acoustic track. I almost wish Blink’s version didn’t have drums.

Better than the original? Tied.

Killer Queen by Queen (5SOS’s Version)

Can you tell I’m a big fan of 5SOS? Hey, it’s not my fault they made a lot of amazing covers. Luke’s vocals really pop off in this one. No one could ever out-sing Freddie Mercury, but Luke Hemmings is coming close to being on par with him. Fun fact: 5SOS recorded all the group vocals together instead of in separate recording booths, just like Queen did. In “The Making of Killer Queen,” you can see them getting frustrated with each other which is really funny.

Better than the original? Tied.

Lover by Taylor Swift (Niall’s Version ft. Fletcher)

For the longest time I preferred this version over the original because it was the first one I heard (are you starting to notice a pattern?) But now that I’ve had Taylor’s version (lowercase v) for a while, it’s grown on me a lot more. It also just means something different from her. When she sings it, it’s like I can feel her love-struck giddiness. When Niall and Fletcher sing it, it feels like two people settling down to build a life together, less light and airy with some additional grit and a bit of bittersweetness.

Better than the original? No.

I have no idea why the cover image is a burger; This is from Niall’s official channel.

Girl Crush by Little Big Town (Harry’s Version)

I loveee the queer longing in this one (not speculating on Harry’s sexuality, it’s just that a man singing this song without changing the same pronouns has queer implications). Harry also just sounds incredible singing it. Imagining the song to be from the POV of a gay person longing for their unrequited crush just adds so much more to it (in my opinion). I also like to think of either version as the other person’s POV of Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste.”

Better than the original? Yes.