Small Things I Do To Feel Confident On Days I Don’t

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it, being in college is HARD. From busy schedules to long school days with copious amounts of assignments piling up, finding time to invest in yourself and build confidence can feel nearly impossible. Consequently, there are days when we look in the mirror and feel like we’re not on our A-game.

On days when I find myself in a rut and cannot stand the girl in the mirror, here are some small things I do to help feel confident.

Press-On Nails

Not only can you easily find cute sets that match your vibe, but press-on nails don’t break the bank because, let’s be real, what college student can regularly go to a nail salon every few weeks? I have realized that having my nails done can make me feel at least 10 times better about myself. I used to truly despise press-ons because I felt they were hard to maneuver in and often looked tacky, but after finding the brand that best suited my nail beds, I have never stopped using them regularly! While there are many different sorts of press-on nails on the market, I find that KISS’s imPRESS nails are some of the simpler ones to use.

Unlike most other brands, imPRESS uses sticky tabs that hold the nail in place rather than glue. Personally, I try my best to avoid nail glue at all costs, simply because my nails are fragile; I do not want to cause lasting damage! However, imPRESS allows me to regularly change out my sets for different styles and colors that best suit whatever mood I am in. So, if you are anything like me and have in the past found press-on nails to be a sensory nightmare, then I highly recommend imPRESS. But if that isn’t your style, then go ahead and try to experiment with different brands and types of nails that fit your fancy! Either way, press-ons are an extremely easy way to foster confidence on days when you feel you might need it the most!

Body Mists and Perfumes

Here is another super-easy way to help boost your confidence: fragrance! Whether you have a signature scent or prefer to try anything that smells good, incorporating body mists and perfumes in your daily routine can easily elevate your mood and sense of self. If you smell good, you feel good, and who doesn’t want to smell good? I find this simple trick works great when I am simply preparing to go to class; having a small fine fragrance mist or perfume to spray on myself makes me feel like a little diva as I strut to my seat (bonus points if someone even compliments you!) In all seriousness, a good-smelling scent can really make you feel confident and lovely, no matter what you are doing. From my experience, I have found that spraying a fragrance on me automatically makes me feel put together and ready to take on whatever the world throws at me!

Cute Undergarments

Ladies, it’s time to bust out your favorite matching bra and panty set because we are going to feel CONFIDENT! Now, this one may sound silly, but I swear that wearing something cute under your street clothes can make you feel like a million bucks because no one else knows but you, and that’s what matters. While no one wants to fully admit it, we all have a favorite piece that we may save for “special” occasions or spicy moments, but choosing to wear it on a day when you may not feel your best can instantly give you a strange, yet empowering sense of confidence!

Little To No Makeup Days

I know this may seem counterintuitive, but hear me out.

While makeup is often used to help us either accentuate specific features or hide any impurities we may see, wearing a full face constantly is exhausting. Not only is it difficult to maintain, but it can also cause us to become desensitized to our own features. Recently, I have been trying to wear very simple makeup on days when I don’t have anything major going on, and I know I can still feel my best. Rather than doing a full face for the days I only have one class I started only wearing mascara and lip gloss. Not only has this made my routine much easier, but it has also allowed me to no longer rely on makeup to give me a better sense of self. In addition to that, my sensitive skin has thanked me for taking a break.

I know that some people may not find this to be useful to them, but we must remember that confidence is an individual feeling that is fostered differently for various individuals. If you are getting tired of feeling like you constantly need to wear makeup to feel good, then I would highly urge you to try a day with little to no makeup! Who knows, you may discover you like it better than anticipated!

Jewelry

Jewelry has the power to completely transform an outfit and your confidence.

I used to hate wearing necklaces because I often felt they seemed out of place on my body and didn’t suit me, but now, I reach for them on days when I feel I need a little boost. Not only does simple jewelry adds a pop of color to any outfit you choose, but it is also easy to build and stack. When it comes to jewelry, there are so many options that you can adopt to showcase your personality and style. While this trick has often been stated in the past, it is something that really does help you boost confidence throughout the day. After all, it allows true expression, because at the end of the day, it is the small details that make a big difference in how you carry yourself.

It’s not always easy to feel confident in your own body, especially during hectic college days and busy times. But sometimes, the confidence we need can come from the smallest things. Finding little ways to show up for yourself, it gives you the power to reconnect with your confidence and serves as a reminder of your worth.