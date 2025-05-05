I Read 20 Books In Two Months — Here Are My Honest Thoughts

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content warning: This article contains brief mentions of sensitive topics such as rape, sexual assault, suicide, murder, eating disorders, self-harm, and substance abuse.

Starting June 6, 2024, I made it my mission to read as many books as I could before the school year started in August. While balancing friendships, a new relationship, traveling, spending time with family, and working full-time, I managed to read 20 books by August 5, 2024; a new record. Although I did read these books almost a year ago, I have them all written down, as well as my Goodreads reviews on all of them.

Now, I am a huge reader (when I want to be), so I swear I can be trusted with my book reviews. While I do suck at giving summaries of books, I’m going to try my best, as well as not giving any major spoilers. I’ll admit, I will be heavily relying on the book websites to provide accurate summaries of the books, because I cannot give a summary of anything without blabbing on and on. Looking for a new book to read? Don’t worry, girl, I got your back. Here are twenty of the books I read this summer, and my thoughts on all of them.

The Storyteller by Jodi Picoult

Summary: Sage Singer is a lonely baker and amidst attending grief support meetings after her mother’s death, she meets Josef Weber: the town’s favorite retired teacher and coach. The two strike up an unexpected friendship when one day, Josef asks Sage to kill him. Sage refuses and is dumbfounded until Josef confesses his deepest, darkest secret: he was a Nazi SS guard and wants to die because he can’t forgive himself for his unforgiveable actions. With Sage’s grandmother being a Holocaust survivor, she’s completely stumped. Does she abide by his request and kill a guilty man who is obviously incredibly regretful of his actions, potentially risking legal consequences? Or does someone who’s committed truly heinous acts deserve to live? My thoughts: This book was honestly incredible. Picoult is known for big plot twists, and this book did not disappoint whatsoever. The Storyteller goes into four different perspectives as well — something Picoult frequently does that I absolutely adore. Perspective 1: Sage Picoult dives into so many different things with Sage’s perspective. While she obviously talks about Sage’s ongoing moral battle regarding her friendship with Josef, the novel also goes into Sage’s insecurities, loneliness, using baking as her coping mechanism, and her grief of losing her mother and being blamed for it. Perspective 2: Josef Picoult dives into Josef’s childhood, him working under Hitler, and even the present as he battles strong hatred for his regrettable actions. Perspective 3: Minka, Sage’s grandmother Picoult next goes into Sage’s grandmother’s perspective as a Holocaust survivor, which is so interesting and compelling to read. She details Minka’s story as a young girl in a concentration camp, and leads with the raw story of her childhood. Perspective 4: Leo, a Nazi investigator After Josef confesses his past to Sage, she soon reaches out to Leo, a Nazi investigator. We see Leo’s perspective as he attempts to track down Josef’s past, while falling in love with Sage at the same time. This book was so incredible. While it shined a heartbreaking reality of concentration camps and the Holocaust, it was so informative at the same time. Once I started reading, I could not put this book down. Would absolutely recommend to anyone and everyone. Overall rating: 5/5 stars

Paper Towns By John Green

Summary: Quentin (Q) Jacobsen has spent his entire life in love with the adventurous and quirky Margo Roth Spiegelman. So when she cracks open his window in the middle of the night and climbs back into his life — quite literally — he follows. After their night of unforgettable adventures, where Margo takes Q on a journey to seek revenge of everyone who’s wronged her, Q arrives at school in the morning to find that Margo isn’t there; she’s disappeared. Q then goes on a search for Margo, traveling all over in an attempt to find her, convinced that she’s left him “clues” to search for her. But the closer he gets to finding her, the more he realizes that he didn’t quite know Margo like he thought he did. My thoughts: TBH, I’d read this book before in 5th grade, because I was a big reader and an even bigger John Green fan, so I had a vague recollection of what happened in the novel. I’ll admit, this isn’t the kind of book I’d typically read. I’m more of a courtroom drama, Jodi Picoult, big plot twist, multiple perspectives kind of gal, but felt compelled to reread Paper Towns for fun. And honestly? I really liked it! TBH, I was honestly hooked on this book from the start. Paper Towns includes cheeky humor while also keeping the reader guessing at the same time. I read it on a long flight and finished it within a few hours. John Green’s Paper Towns is a book I’d absolutely recommend, and would def suggest watching the film adaptation as well! Overall rating: 5/5 stars

Leaving Time By Jodi Picoult

Summary: Jenna Metcalf is a young girl whose mother, Alice, mysteriously disappeared in a tragic accident when Jenna was a child, but this hasn’t stopped her from going on a decade-long search for her mother. As a scientist who studied grief among elephants, Alice wrote mostly about her research of elephants. In a desperate attempt to find her mother, Jenna frantically, and frequently, rereads her mom’s journal entries in hopes for some sort of clues. Out of luck, she enlists Serenity Jones, a psychic, and Virgil Stanhope, a retired private detective who originally investigated Alice’s disappearance, to help locate her mom. This book dives into four different perspectives, per usual: Jenna, Alice, Virgil, and Serenity. My thoughts: This book is absolutely incredible, and I genuinely could not put it down once I started it. I was on a service-based trip in Hawai’i when I first started reading it, and I read during any free time I had: eating breakfast, on the bus to a worksite, at night using my phone as a flashlight until I quite literally could not keep my eyes open any longer. Along with having a compelling storyline, this book was also incredibly informative, detailing interesting information about elephants and how they deal with grief as well. While I know it might sound boring, it was actually really cool to read about how elephants handle grief. Additionally, I found it so interesting reading the different characters’ perspectives and trying to piece the story together myself. This book also has an absolutely insane plot twist that genuinely left me jaw-dropped and completely changed my perspective of the entire novel. This has to be one of my favorite books I’ve ever read, and I truly could not recommend it more. I can’t say more without spoiling, but Picoult’s Leaving Time absolutely has to be next on your TBR list. Overall rating: Can I give a score higher than 5/5?

Handle With Care By Jodi Picoult

Summary: When Charlotte and Sean O’Keefe’s daughter, Willow, is born with severe Osteogensis imperfecta, a genetic disorder that causes bones to break incredibly easily for no apparent reason, they are devastated, but do absolutely everything in their power to ensure that she lives a happy life despite struggling with intensive medical expenses. However, when Charlotte finds out that her OB-GYN could’ve discovered Willow’s genetic disorder ahead of time and told Charlotte in advance, the desperate mom thinks she might have found a solution to Willow’s never-ending medical expenses: a wrongful birth lawsuit. But she’s not just suing her physician, she’s suing her best friend. However, this means that Charlotte would have to admit, in a court of law, that she would’ve terminated her pregnancy if she knew about Willow’s disability in advance. My thoughts: Can you tell who my favorite author is yet? This novel explores such a strong moral dilemma, leaving it impossible to pick sides. I finished this ~500 page book in a day because it was just so enthralling. While the book does discuss themes of eating disorders and self-harm as a result of the lawsuit, I think Picoult did a great job at addressing it in a gentle, yet honest, way. While I was not the biggest fan of the ending (Miss Picoult loves her plot twists!), this book was so compelling and interesting. It tackled such an intensive moral dilemma: do you sacrifice your friendship and admit to the public that you would’ve terminated your pregnancy in order to afford necessary medical expenses? Would absolutely recommend! Overall rating: 4.5/5 stars (taking off .5 stars for the ending).

The Wives By Tarryn Fisher

Summary: Thursday’s husband, Seth has two wives. They’re in a polyamorous relationship, and while she hasn’t met his wives and knows nothing about them, besides the minor details Seth tells her, she still agreed to this bizarre arrangement. One day, her curiosity gets the best of her, and when she meets one of Seths’ wives, Thursday is forced to question everything she thought she knew about her husband. My thoughts: Please, for the love of God, ignore the 3.66 Goodreads rating — this book was INCREDIBLE. I finished it quite literally the day I started it because I could just not put it down. This psychological thriller is an absolute mindf*ck, and by the end of it, had me questioning literally my entire existence. I felt like I was going insane throughout the latter end of this book, and I honestly couldn’t predict the ending no matter how hard I tried. Would ABSOLUTELY recommend to anyone and everyone; this book is insane. Overall rating: Absolutely higher than 5/5 stars.

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder By Holly Jackson

Summary: High school senior, Andie Bell, was tragically murdered by her boyfriend, Sal Singh, who then killed herself. Yet, Pippa (Pip) Fitz-Amobi isn’t convinced; she decides to reopen the case for her senior capstone, only to discover a trail of secrets that might just prove Sal’s innocence. However, someone doesn’t want Pip digging into the past, and does everything they can to prevent Pip from finding Andie’s killer. My thoughts: I’ll admit, I wasn’t the biggest fan of this book. I’d decided to read it due to the craze and hype surrounding it that I’d seen on social media, and was honestly a little disappointed. TBH, I wasn’t the biggest fan of Jackson’s writing style, and it felt like a book I would’ve read in middle school. I spent the first ~200 pages struggling to enjoy the book, and didn’t get actually hooked until the last ~150 pages. I think I had my expectations set a little too high, because I wasn’t too impressed by the plot twist at the end either. I’ve been used to Jodi Picoult’s insane plot twists and expected the same (and more) from Jackson, but was let down. And right after I finished it, the 11-year-old girl that I nanny asked me if she could borrow it, if that tells you anything about the book itself. Overall, if you’re a college student, I wouldn’t quite recommend this book. I definitely think it’s more suited for a middle/high school student, but if you’re bored and just want a book to read to pass time, then go for it! Side note: This novel has also been recently adapted into a Netflix series, which I have yet to fully finish, but the few episodes I’ve seen were pretty good! Overall rating: 3/5 stars

A Little Life By Hanya Yanagihara

Summary: This 800+ page novel details the lives of four friends as they struggle with substance abuse, sexual assault, and mental health issues. Over the years, their friendships deepen and darken, before discovering the unspeakable truth: one of the friends, Jude, is scarred by a haunting and incredibly traumatizing childhood that will be impossible for him to overcome, and will define his life forever. My thoughts: I have such mixed opinions about this book. When I first bought it at Barnes & Noble, the cashier literally warned me to buy tissues — giving me high expectations. But honestly, it was an absolute struggle for me to get into the first several hundred pages of this book. I was so bored and genuinely started skipping pages to get to the interesting parts; I almost closed the book and returned it. However, once the novel started diving more into Jude’s story and childhood (after ~200 pages), I was hooked and could not put it down — and I mean that literally. I read this book for eight hours straight, no breaks, until I finished it. And trust me when I say that that B&N cashier was not lying about needing tissues. At the end of the novel, I was genuinely sobbing hysterically into my pillow. This is the first book to ever make me cry; the ending was so insanely depressing and unexpected, leaving me full-blown ugly-crying and hyperventilating. I would absolutely recommend this book, but do be warned: this book discusses incredibly sensitive topics. Because I don’t want to spoil the book, but want to give accurate trigger warnings for those who might need it, please do your research before deciding to read this book. Overall rating: 4.5/5 stars (OK, I know I wasn’t a fan of the first 200 pages, but the rest of the book really made up for it).

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Summary: When Anastasia Allen lands a place on UCal’s competitive figure skating team, nothing will get in the way for her chance at a shot on Team USA. However, she’s forced to share the rink with dreamy captain of the hockey team, Nate Hawkins, who Anastasia can’t stand. But, when Anastasia’s skating partner gets injured, Nate has to take his spot. What’s the worst that could happen? She could never fall for him… right? My thoughts: I’ll be honest, this is the first smut I’ve ever read, and I was lowkey obsessed. I found myself swooning over Nate and Anastasia’s romance, but was also really into the plot as well. While this book definitely strays from something I’d normally read, it was still amazing regardless. Would def recommend! Overall rating: 5/5 stars

Mercy By Jodi Picoult

Summary: Cameron (Cam) McDonald, police chief of a small town in Massachusetts, makes the hardest arrest of his life when his own cousin, Jamie, admits that he murdered his terminally ill wife out of mercy. And at the same time, Cam finds himself gravitating towards his wife’s new assistant at her floral shop. While aiding the prosecution in their case against Jamie, Cam betrays his own wife at the same time. With a heated murder trial throwing the town in disarray, a major moral question arises: when does love cross the line of moral obligation? My thoughts: Nope. This book was absolutely. F*cking. Terrible. As a huge fan of Jodi Picoult (as I’m sure you can tell), I have read 20 of her books, and this is the only book of hers that I genuinely hated. While it’s really difficult to explain my hatred for this book without giving any spoilers, I just thought that there were a lot of different storylines happening at once with a lot of confusing and irrelevant information. This novel additionally sends out a message to readers that cheating is okay, which I absolutely do not agree with and do not think Picoult should be reinforcing to her young readers. This book was so infuriating, was just all over the place, and in all, is just a terrible novel. Would not recommend to anyone in the slightest. Overall rating: 0/5 stars

The Tenth Circle By Jodi Picoult

Summary: When Trixie Stone accuses her boyfriend, Jason Underhill, of raping her, the town is quick to take his side when he claims their sex was consensual. Struggling with rage and helplessness, Trixie’s father, Daniel, does everything he can to protect his daughter as his past comes back to haunt him. This book explores the unbreakable bond that occurs between a father and daughter, while also asking the question: do your mistakes stay with you forever? My thoughts: While I’m struggling to figure out how to summarize my thoughts about this book without spoiling it, I’m going to try my best. I think the first half of the book was amazing. I was really eager to read about the court case and see Jason’s perspective on the assault, but was so incredibly disappointed with the second half of the book. It started off so good — I just wish Picoult continued with the original plot at hand. Additionally, I was able to easily predict the plot twist ending, something I’m never able to do with Picoult’s books. This book, while it started off strong, really just fell short for me! While it wasn’t terrible, this novel just isn’t something I would recommend to others. Overall rating: 2.7/5 stars

Change of Heart by Jodi Picoult

Summary: Shay Bourne, New Hampshire’s first death row prisoner in almost 70 years, has one last wish: to donate his heart post-execution to the sister of his victim, who desperately needs a heart transplant. Bourne believes that this is the only way he can redeem himself, but with lethal injection being his form of execution, this is medically impossible. (Summary taken from Picoult’s website). My thoughts: Honestly, I loved this book. It goes into multiple different perspectives, per usual, and was so thought-provoking regarding such a strong moral dilemma. I was immediately hooked from the start, and while it does address strong religious themes, it was incredibly interesting reading as an atheist. The ending did come with some shock factor (nobody is surprised given Picoult’s history with plot twists), and this novel had me hanging on every last word. Would definitely recommend picking this book up the next time you’re at the library. Overall rating: 5/5 stars

11.22.63 By Stephen King

Summary: In 2011, Jake Epping, an ordinary English teacher, goes on an unimaginable mission: prevent JFK’s assassination. With the ability to time-travel, Jake is sent back to 1960, and forced to spend three years in the past before he can stop Lee Harvey-Oswald and change the course of history forever. But, the past doesn’t want to be changed, and it isn’t easy for Jake to do so. My thoughts: I’ll admit, this book was hefty. Being about 850 pages, it felt like I was holding a brick anytime I was reading it. However, this didn’t stop me from finishing it in a mere three days. This book was honestly so interesting. It was so compelling reading about life in the 1960s and how Jake spends his time leading up to JFK’s assassination. I must say, my only criticism is that this book is definitely a slow burn. But TBH, with Jake arriving in the 1960s three full years before JFK’s assassination, what can I expect? Don’t let its size scare you! Regardless of if you’re into history or not, this book is definitely a must-read for everyone. Additionally, the book has been adapted into a television miniseries and I’d absolutely recommend it! While it does unfortunately cost money, it’s so worth it. Overall rating: 4.5/5 stars

If He Had Been With Me By Laura Nowlin

Summary: In this coming-of-age novel, Autumn and Finn (Finny) are two former friends whose lives remain intertwined as they navigate friendship, heartbreak, love, loss, and most importantly, regret. Autumn grapples with the fallout of their broken friendship and as they’re pulled back into each other’s lives, Autumn must face her feelings about Finn — even if it means coming face-to-face with everything she’s been running from. My thoughts: While the book quite literally tells you the ending in the very first chapter, it still comes as a surprise. I can’t quite give my thoughts on this book without spoiling anything, but just know that I finished this book a matter of hours after starting it, and even cancelled plans so I wouldn’t have to stop reading it. This book was so beautiful and amazing, yet so gutwrenching and heartbreaking at the same time. I found myself addicted to the writing of this book and literally could not put it down. I’d somehow forgotten the beginning chapter spoiling the ending and was left absolutely sobbing upon finishing it — if you plan on reading it, buy some MF tissues! Despite my profound love for this book, it remains rather controversial on Goodreads; I’ve come to the conclusion that you either love this book or you hate it. Either way, it’s definitely worth a read. Overall rating: 5/5 stars

If Only I Had Told Her By Laura Nowlin

Summary: Picture If He Had Been With Me but told from multiple perspectives; Finn, his best friend Jack, and Autumn. I simply can’t go deeper into the plot of this book without giving spoilers to the first book, but the themes are the same: beautiful, yet heartbreaking at the same time. My thoughts: I picked up this book literally the day after finishing its prequel, and finished it a matter of hours after starting it. This book was so depressing, yet so beautiful, and it genuinely made my heart hurt. While I’d love to do a full deep dive on my thoughts of this book, I can’t do so without spoilers, so I guess you’ll just have to read it to find out what happens! Overall rating: 5/5 stars

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower By Stephen Chobsky

Summary: If you’ve never heard of The Perks Of Being A Wallflower, I have to ask: do you live under a rock? A coming-of-age story, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower introduces Charlie Kelmeckis, an incredibly introverted freshman in high school, as he navigates his way through friendships, depression, relationships, drugs, and trauma. Told through letters Charlie is writing to an anonymous penpal, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower is an incredible novel that perfectly depicts the confusing experience of being a teenager. My thoughts: Incredible. This book has been on my TBR list for years, as I’ve seen the film adaptation a handful of times, but never got around to reading the book. This novel gave such an accurate depiction of mental health and depression and is truly a work of art. Seeing Charlie talk about such serious topics in the form of a diary entry was honestly so addicting to read. I loved it so much that I actually reread it the next day. Fair warning though, this book does address serious topics, so please do your research before reading. Overall rating: 5/5 stars

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

I do not know how to summarize this book due to my lack of interest in it, so I will be copying and pasting a summary from a blog. Sorry not sorry. Summary: “The story follows Kya Clark, who lives in the marshes of North Carolina. She is uneducated, living alone in the poorly-maintained house her family abandoned. So when a well-known town figure shows up dead, she is immediately suspected.” My thoughts: I literally loathed the first half of this book. I was reading it on vacation at the beach, and I kid you not, had three different strangers come up to me and tell me how terrible they thought the book was. No joke. It was absolutely impossible for me to get into; the biggest slow start of a book I have ever read. It was so boring that I genuinely could not get my brain to comprehend the words that I was reading. The second half of the book was much better and finally picked up once Kya got accused of murder, but I honestly found myself quite disappointed in the ending. Overall, just a very mediocre book, despite millions of positive reviews on Goodreads. Don’t believe them; this book sucks IMO. Overall rating: 2.5/5 stars

Vanishing Acts By Jodi Picoult

Summary: Amidst the planning of her wedding, Delia Hopkins keeps getting flashes of memories she can’t remember, but who cares! She lived a completely normal, and happy childhood, right? Maybe her mother died when she was a toddler, but at least she was happy! Until the police knock on her door one day and tell her that her mother is very much, in fact, still alive, and that Delia was actually kidnapped by her father 28 years prior. A trial ensues and it begs the question: is something really wrong if you’re doing it to protect the people you love? My thoughts: TBH, I was immediately hooked when I first started reading this book. I thought the plot was great, and the writing was so strong and descriptive. However, I do not think that Jodi Picoult, a white woman, should have been depicting conversations of prison inmates, using stereotypical “lingo” of their races. Having to read statements such as (and this is verbatim from the book) “Wuzz crackalackin?” and “Yo, lay off da pipe cuz,” felt honestly wrong and straight-up racist. Additionally, without giving spoilers, I think there was some irrelevant and unnecessary information added in the book that just didn’t need to be there. Picoult is known for adding random, yet specific, bouts of information in her novels, but this extra detail about a random character and their life was simply annoying and unnecessary. I also found myself disagreeing with the ending of the book and results of the trial, but this is more just my personal opinion. Overall, this book had a great plot and storyline, but I just found myself wishing that certain aspects of this novel were different. Overall rating: 3.7/5 stars

Wish You Were Here By (the one and only) Jodi Picoult

Summary: Diana O’Toole’s life is perfect. She’s not engaged just yet, but she knows her boyfriend, Finn, a surgical resident, is going to propose on their romantic getaway to the Galapagos. But when COVID happens the night before their departure, leaving Finn stuck at the hospital, he tells her that she should still go. And reluctantly, she does. But when everything goes wrong on Diana’s dream vacation and she’s stuck in quarantine, she has to stay stranded in a foreign country and go outside her comfort zone in order to survive. My thoughts: I’ll admit, I’d been refusing to read this book for a while. I cannot stand when books, tv shows, or movies mention COVID; it feels like a pathetic attempt at being “modern” and “trendy.” However, I reluctantly picked up Jodi Picoult’s Wish You Were Here and was incredibly impressed. This book goes into both Diana and Finn’s perspective, and gave such a terrifying, yet honest, reality of the pandemic. Reading about COVID from a healthcare worker’s perspective was so frightening, but informative at the same time. This novel had me on my toes the entire time, and the plot twist was something I would have never expected — I was left completely jaw-dropped. Would absolutely recommend this book to anyone and everyone! Overall rating: 5/5 stars

Know My Name By Chanel Miller

Summary: How do I give a summary of this book in just a short paragraph? In 2015, Brock Turner was accused of sexual assaulting a young woman, otherwise known as Emily Doe, and in 2016, was convicted on three counts of felony sexual assault. However, outrage struck when Turner was sentenced to only six months in prison, and was released on “good behavior” after three months. Ninety days in jail for raping an unconscious woman. This struck public outrage, and in 2019, Chanel Miller, formerly known as Emily Doe, came forward and told her story in her incredibly powerful novel, Know My Name. Chanel reclaims her voice and power as she writes about her experience being sexually assaulted, as well as the aftermath and court proceedings that followed, including the intensive trauma she faced as a result. My thoughts: How do I explain my thoughts on this book in just a short paragraph? This novel is absolutely incredible and has honestly become my new favorite book, still to this day. I admire Chanel’s voice throughout this novel, and have honestly attempted to embody it within my writing. I found myself with tears streaming down my face getting to Brock’s sentencing, feeling such intense disappointment and anger at our failed justice system. This book is so incredible; the descriptiveness in Chanel’s writing is absolutely beautiful as she tells her story in such a remarkable, yet heartbreaking, way. TBH, as a girly on a budget, I originally picked it up from the library before eventually purchasing it at B&N because I wanted to have this book in my possession forever. If there is one book I could recommend to anyone, it would easily be Chanel Miller’s Know My Name. I could genuinely write an entire article about my love for this book, so I’ll leave you with two words: Read. It. Excerpt from my Goodreads review, written directly after reading: “Wow. I don’t even know what to say. This is genuinely the most powerful, inspiring, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking book I have ever read. Not only is Chanel’s writing so descriptive, addicting, genuine, and emotional, but she did such a powerful job of taking us along her journey, showing us the true reality of trauma. This is the best book I have ever read, and I wish I could’ve given it more stars. I found myself reading this book any chance I could get, whether it was at 4 AM when I was restless or when I was in the car with my boyfriend as he drove us to the store. I would recommend that everyone everywhere reads this book. This book. Is f*cking amazing.” Please be warned that this novel addresses sensitive topics such as trauma, rape, and sexual assault. Read at your own discretion. Overall rating: Broke the MF scale.

