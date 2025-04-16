After what felt like forever, The Handmaid’s Tale is finally back. On April 8, Hulu dropped the first three episodes of the sixth and final season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. From the very first scene, the show throws us right back into Gilead’s twisted world — the same one that’s haunted viewers since the series first premiered. But behind all the tension and trauma, there’s another side of The Handmaid’s Tale that deserves some credit: the real-world filming locations of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 that make this fictional nightmare feel way too real.

Season 6 took the cast and crew across Canada and beyond, using everything from bustling city streets to quiet parks to build the eerie atmosphere fans have come to expect. If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “That place looks familiar,” you’re not alone — here’s where the final season was actually filmed.

Toronto, Ontario

Toronto has basically been the unofficial home of The Handmaid’s Tale since day one, and Season 6 kept that tradition going strong. This time around, the show filmed in some of the city’s most recognizable spots: Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto City Hall, the University of Toronto campus, and St. Lawrence Market all make appearances.

One location that stands out this season is St. Aidan’s Church, which was used as the backdrop for The Red Centre. If you thought those scenes looked especially haunting, knowing the real-world location only makes it more surreal.

Cambridge, Ontario

Another Canadian city that played a big role this season is Cambridge — more specifically, the Queen’s Square area and Miller’s Race Park in Galt. Locals even spotted the cast and crew filming in the neighborhood, making the quiet town part of Gilead’s growing world.

Hamilton, Ontario

Hamilton offered up some picture-perfect spots that fit the show’s dark vibe, including the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Scottish Rite building, and Melrose United Church on Locke Street South.

One of the more interesting behind-the-scenes notes: The parking lot of the old Hamilton Spectator building was used as a stand-in for the abandoned Boston Globe offices. Other scenes were filmed on Aberdeen Avenue and Bay Street South, helping bring even more of the story to life.

Pickering, Ontario

Some of the street scenes and outdoor shots you’ll spot this season were filmed in Pickering. From public streets to private locations, the quiet, suburban backdrop added another layer to the show’s unsettling, all-too-close-to-home aesthetic.

Fort Erie, Ontario

One of the newer locations featured this season is Fort Erie, specifically the Crystal Beach lakefront community. While the show refers to this area as New Bethlehem, its real-life counterpart is known for its sandy shoreline and easygoing vibe — the exact opposite of what plays out on screen.

Locals and visitors know this stretch as Bay Beach, a scenic destination where clear water meets wide open sand. According to tourism guides, Bay Beach is a relaxing spot perfect for a laidback day by the water — which makes its transformation into a Gilead stronghold even more chilling.

Other Locations used for the filming of Season 6

Aside from the major cities, The Handmaid’s Tale also reportedly made its way to a few smaller towns and hidden gems across Ontario. Some of the reported standout spots include:

Downtown Beeton in Southern Simcoe County

Hidden Valley Tunnel in Burlington, King St. in Port Colborne

The Ceres Global Ag’s Port Colborne terminal

Downtown Newmarket

Coronation Park in Oakville

Gilead might be fictional, but the places that shape its world are very real — and Season 6 proves just how much the right location can elevate a story. From Toronto’s city streets to the quiet corners of Pickering, the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale takes us on one last trip through a world that feels closer than we’d all like to admit.