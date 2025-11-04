Why Dancing Should Be a Sport

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dancing is my therapy and my source of exercise. I grew up dancing my whole life. Whether it’s starting from contemporary dance to Indian classical dance, such as Kathak and Odissi, it’s a whole rollercoaster ride transitioning from one dance style to another. I feel dancing involves a lot of stamina and flexibility as well as coordination with the rhythm and the beats of a song. As someone who has done classical dance for 9 years, it takes a lot of coordination especially with facial expressions, footwork, bending, and flowing hands. For practices, it’s usually around 2 hours just because it’s important to perfect all of the movements and the coordination of the beats. At the end of the day, your feet also get tired as well, but it’s worth it at the end because as you spend time practicing, you will get used to the routine.