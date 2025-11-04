Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Why Dancing Should Be a Sport

Peyton Stipa Student Contributor, Jefferson University
Dancing is my therapy and my source of exercise. I grew up dancing my whole life. Whether it’s starting from contemporary dance to Indian classical dance, such as Kathak and Odissi, it’s a whole rollercoaster ride transitioning from one dance style to another. I feel dancing involves a lot of stamina and flexibility as well as coordination with the rhythm and the beats of a song. As someone who has done classical dance for 9 years, it takes a lot of coordination especially with facial expressions, footwork, bending, and flowing hands. For practices, it’s usually around 2 hours just because it’s important to perfect all of the movements and the coordination of the beats. At the end of the day, your feet also get tired as well, but it’s worth it at the end because as you spend time practicing, you will get used to the routine.

