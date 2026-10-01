What is Self-Care?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Self-care is defined as “the conscious practice of taking actions to preserve or improve your physical, mental and emotional health” (Circle Health Group). In simpler terms self-care is when you are able to take a break from all the stressors that we live through and be able to recharge and improve all aspects of our health.

There are many forms of self-care all of which can keep both the mind and body healthy. Self-care is a broad concept and looks different for everyone. Self-care incorporates many aspects of life, some of which include hygiene, nutrition: feeding your body what it needs, keeping up your energy and health, and lifestyle: having a balance between exercise, routine, and activities that are relaxing. The goal for self-care is to prioritize one’s physical, mental and emotional health. Prioritizing these aspects includes adopting a healthy lifestyle that can be practiced long-term.

Why is practicing self-care important? There are both short-term and long-term effects on a person’s well-being and health status.

The short-term effects include reduced stress levels, increased self-worth and feelings of belonging. When one is able to prioritize their health and needs, they are able to give themselves the rest that their body needs, reducing their everyday stress levels. Reducing stress allows for one to build their self-worth, since you are giving your body the time it needs to relax and recharge. Some of these stress reducers can include spending time with family or friends, which in turn provides an outside source of love and care.

Long-term effects include improved job satisfaction, reduced burnout and improved quality of life. By being able to balance both work and personal life, the relationship we have with work can be healthier, overall reducing burnout.

All these different aspects of self-care whether it’s mental, physical or emotional, all build around the goal of improving the quality of life. Having the balance between work and also being able to shut off the stressors, even for a little bit, can create a greater sense of belonging.