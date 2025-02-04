This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Baking is one of the therapeutic hobbies that I enjoy when I get spare time. I don’t bake a lot, but whether it’s for events with friends or just to munch, I usually bake red velvet cake, chocolate chip cookies, and brownies. Baking teaches me to have patience and to dedicate my time to something.

Whenever I have to cool my cookies down, it requires patience. The other day when my roommates and I were making cookies, and after only cooling them for a short amount of time, we realized the cookie wasn’t hard but still liquid. So, we learned to let it cool a little longer in order to form a crispy but soft cookie. The same goes with brownies and cake — you have to give them some time to cool down in order to get a soft but well-established texture to frost or decorate.

Since I’m not too fond of cooking or experienced with many recipes, baking lets me have self-control and peace since it’s a precious art. Baking also lets me share my work with my family or friends since it’s a creation I made. I feel satisfied whenever I share with anyone and they taste my food since it’s made from my own hands. The effort I put into making any food will truly feel special since it’s not store bought but is made fresh. As a result, my stomach will be happy (because it’s food) so I definitely enjoy baking things for myself. At the end of the day, whether my baked goods turn out as good or bad, I still will appreciate my efforts I put into baking!