Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Baking is one of the therapeutic hobbies that I enjoy when I get spare time. I don’t bake a lot, but whether it’s for events with friends or just to munch, I usually bake red velvet cake, chocolate chip cookies, and brownies. Baking teaches me to have patience and to dedicate my time to something.

Whenever I have to cool my cookies down, it requires patience. The other day when my roommates and I were making cookies, and after only cooling them for a short amount of time, we realized the cookie wasn’t hard but still liquid. So, we learned to let it cool a little longer in order to form a crispy but soft cookie. The same goes with brownies and cake — you have to give them some time to cool down in order to get a soft but well-established texture to frost or decorate.  

Since I’m not too fond of cooking or experienced with many recipes, baking lets me have self-control and peace since it’s a precious art. Baking also lets me share my work with my family or friends since it’s a creation I made. I feel satisfied whenever I share with anyone and they taste my food since it’s made from my own hands. The effort I put into making any food will truly feel special since it’s not store bought but is made fresh. As a result, my stomach will be happy (because it’s food) so I definitely enjoy baking things for myself. At the end of the day, whether my baked goods turn out as good or bad, I still will appreciate my efforts I put into baking!

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar
Praapti Tripathy

Jefferson '27

I'm a second year biochemistry major at Thomas Jefferson University, this is my first year writing for Her Campus. Ever since elementary school, I always loved writing about any topics and I'm very grateful to get a chance to write using this platform. About me is that I was raised and born in New Jersey. In my spare time, I love to dance, play badminton and run, and spend time with family and friends. I also like to write sometimes because with writing, it allows me to express more about myself. I hope through Her Campus, it gives me the opportunity to improve my writing skills and to inspire women. As well as the audience getting to know about my experiences and opinions through my writing and hearing other women voice out about themselves as well!