Midterm week is one of those hectic weeks that feel like a constant rush of things to do, which can become overwhelming and stressful. Therefore, it is important to take care of yourself during this time. It is easy to get caught up in the assignments, due dates, and exams during midterms, that is why giving yourself a break is crucial, not only for your mental health but to also be as successful as you want to be. Here are a couple of ways I like to destress and take care of myself.

Fresh air When studying or doing assignments, we often enclose ourselves in the library, our beds, and apartments. But getting some fresh air will help you relax by boosting endorphins and putting you into a more meditative state. Additionally, it will help you get back to your work with renewed energy. Movement Moving your body from its sedentary position while studying is a great way to get blood flowing, more energy into your body, and release stress. This can be anything from going on a walk to doing weight lifting, whatever form of movement gets you away from studying and focused on your body. Music Listening to music is a great way for your body to calm down. I always think that music helps the soul, so use it to relax yourself and take a break from school. Music is known to decrease stress hormones, increase focus, and soothe anxiety. eat It is easy to forget to eat when you are stressed and have too much work, but that will only make you feel tired and sick. That is why it is important to carve out some time to take a break and eat without studying. This will help you truly relax and study better when you are done.

When studying for your midterms using these tips may help you focus better, reduce your stress and anxiety while also doing the best you can in your classes. Moreover, once your midterms are done, make sure to treat yourself. I think that no matter how your exams went, it is important to reward yourself for getting through that period. You can reward yourself with food, an outing, an item, honestly anything that will bring you joy. Good luck and take care of yourself!