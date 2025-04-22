This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

As I always do near the end of a semester, I’ve been reflecting on the past few months and thinking about all the things I loved and didn’t love. Overall, this semester went really well! I’ve picked up a handful of positive habits since the start of 2025 — and for once, I’ve actually stuck with them long enough to reap the rewards. Usually when I pick up a new habit, I turn it into a big production, start off really strong, but then it becomes too unrealistic to maintain, and I end up with this on again/off again relationship with it. But, I’ve finally managed to incorporate certain things into my life in a way that feels sustainable for me. Here are four small changes I’ve made and how I committed to them:

yoga

Why? Yoga has become something I return to every single night, no matter how I’m feeling. Even if I’ve had a bad day or am completely not in the mood, I still get on the mat. I’ve had an interest in yoga since middle school, and I’ve practiced on and off for years. It’s always been a goal to make it a consistent part of my life, and I’m so glad that I finally did! How? I heard it takes 66 days to form a habit, so I numbered a little piece of paper 1 through 66 and crossed off a number every day. I told myself that if I skipped a day, I would erase and restart – though I never even had to! I didn’t pressure myself to practice for any certain amount of time, which has allowed me to be more in tune with my body to give it whatever it needs each night – sometimes it’s a full intentional flow, other nights it’s just a few minutes to breathe and stretch. Making it specifically part of my night routine has helped — I always do it right before bed. I’ve also been learning more about yoga beyond the physical postures, which has brought more meaning to the practice and made it feel like something I can carry with me in all parts of my life.

journaling

Why? I used to prefer typing in my Notes app because it allows me to get my thoughts out quicker, but I’ve found that journaling on paper makes me slow down and really process my thoughts. Like yoga, what I write varies from day to day — sometimes it’s a couple of sentences, other times it’s a long reflective entry, or even just a list of things that brought me joy or gratitude that day. How? I paired journaling with yoga in my nightly routine, always doing it right before or right after. I also tracked it for 66 days (and didn’t have to restart this one either!) and gave myself no rules as to what or how much I write. I also keep different journals for different moods/types of entries, which helps me feel more organized.

matcha

This one’s more of a current obsession than a habit, but it deserved to make the list anyway. I didn’t care much for it until I recently tried a strawberry matcha latte. Not only is it a perfect springtime drink, but I’ve also noticed how it gives me all of the energy of coffee without all the jitters. I still go for coffee from time to time, but I’ve been on such a matcha kick lately that I couldn’t let it go unacknowledged!

better budgeting