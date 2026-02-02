Success in the Second Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we enter into a new semester at the start of a new year, here are some things to keep in mind while you begin balancing your new resolutions and existing coursework and responsibilities.

Remember Your Priorities

At the end of the day, we’re in school. It took a lot to get to this point so, while balance in all areas of life is definitely important for a successful semester, it’s also important to make sure your priorities are straight and school should be up there on the list.

Do Not Neglect Your Health

It’s easy to lean too heavily into certain aspects of life—work or school—and neglect others, rest, and health. As tempting as it may be to neglect your physical well-being, vigilance in health is crucial while at college. Not only can it boost your performance in areas of work, but it’s a fool-proof way to assume control when demanding coursework threatens to shake you. Self-care in terms of health is multifaceted. By this point, many of you may have heard that diet is 70% of fitness while exercise is 30%. What you consume is important, both to your physical health and daily performance. Making an effort to drink enough water and consume fruits, vegetables, protein, etc. will pay off in and outside of the classroom.

Make Time for Friends

It can be easy, especially in the cold at the beginning of the semester, to isolate yourself out of exhaustion or convenience. However, social interaction, even in small quantities, can have a significant impact on mood. Amidst the stress and chaos of a new semester, make sure you take time to ground yourself with loved ones and engage in community.

Go Outside

The grass is going to be a bit dead for a few months, but it doesn’t hurt to go outside and touch it anyways. Even in the frigid temperatures we are experiencing, just getting some fresh air can clear your mind and allow you to reset before returning to the hustle and bustle of planning for the semester to come.

Mental Health Matters

As important as it is to take your schoolwork seriously, you should also make sure you allow time for mental breaks and personal joys. Whether that be reading, singing, drawing, playing a sport, or recreationally sleeping, ensure you take the time to make yourself happy. Of course physical well-being is important to maintain a healthy body, but the other half of self-care is mental, so make sure you’re covering all your bases.

Stay Curious