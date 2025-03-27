The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever turned your favorite sauce bottle around and looked at the paragraph of ingredients in it? Most of the sauces that sit on American grocery store shelves are filled with chemicals that most people glaze over. And spoiler alert, they aren’t good for you! Let me preface by saying, yes, America makes it really hard for people to be healthy and buy good things. Everything is expensive, especially if you are feeding a lot of mouths. However, if you can afford to, this switch to healthier items is better than potentially having to pay hospital bills down the road.

One of my favorite things in the world to do is create dishes with my mom that taste good and don’t have crappy ingredients in them. So, in the end you don’t have to sacrifice good taste just because you’re using clean ingredients.

Ingredients

Siete Almond Flour Tortillas

Chicken or veggie meat for vegetarians

Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce

Primal Kitchen Ranch

¼ cup Primal Kitchen Mayo

¼ cup Greek yogurt

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Red cabbage

Green cabbage

Shredded carrot

½ tsp maple syrup

1 tbsp avocado oil

Salt

Pepper

Steps

First, you must start with making the coleslaw since that has to sit in the fridge for a bit.

In a large mixing bowl, mix in the Greek yogurt, apple cider vinegar, mayo, maple syrup, avocado oil, salt, and pepper. Honestly, I usually tweak the measurements every time if I feel like the coleslaw sauce is too sweet or too bland. So, taste it before you add the vegetables.

You can add the cabbage and shredded carrot next. For the cabbage and carrot, you can add according to how many people you are serving.

Then let that cool in the refrigerator.

Now get started on making the meat. The chicken can get made in any style because at the end you’re just going to shred it. My mom and I usually cook ours in the air fryer with salt and pepper. (You don’t need more seasonings! It’s getting tossed in buffalo sauce anyways).

After the chicken is cooked, shred it and throw it in the buffalo sauce.

Now heat up the tortilla on a flat pan and then fill it with the chicken and coleslaw with a side of the ranch.

And that’s it! It really is that simple.