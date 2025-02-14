Show Yourself Some Love: A Valentine’s Day Guide to Self-Care 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a college student drowning in assignments, exams, and stress, a relaxing self-love night is always in order. With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air! While everyone is focused on showing love and affection for their significant others and friends, do not forget to show yourself some love too! There are many fun and relaxing ways to pamper yourself even as a college student living in a dorm or apartment.

Bubble Bath with Lavender Epson Salt

Take a long warm bath with some lavender Epson salt to help relieve sore muscles and relax the body. The lavender scent is proven to have calming effects and will also help you feel more relaxed. Lavender body wash or soap can also do the trick, as Epson salt is not always accessible. Personally, after a long week, a long bath feels so restorative and rejuvenating. I always feel so much more relaxed and calmer after a nice lavender bath. In many dorms, tubs are not feasible, so a lavender shower bomb is a great alternative with similar relaxing benefits.

Exfoliating sugar scrub

My absolute favorite way to destress is to use an exfoliating sugar scrub. After just a few minutes of rubbing, my hands always feel silky soft, and incredible. As a bonus, the scrubs usually smell nice and leave me smelling great! I love using an exfoliating scrub right before bed to help calm myself and get my body ready for bed. The next morning, my hands always feel just as soft and silky! After a relaxing sugar scrub, a manicure may be in order! Paint your fingernails with any color you would like to complete this relaxation experience.

Face Mask and DIY Facial

A high-quality face mask can be a perfect addition to an at-home spa day because it will leave your face feeling soft and looking very glowy. There are many different types of face masks for different skin types and preferences. You can also add a DIY facial experience to fully rejuvenate your face. A jade roller and facial massage are also a perfect pairing for peak facial relaxation.

Warm Tea and a Good Book

Cozy up with an enjoyable book, in a comfortable outfit and with a warm cup of your favorite tea. If you can light a candle in your room, a calm aromatic scent would be a beautiful touch. I am a huge fan of chamomile tea with fresh honey as well as any fruity flavored tea like cranberry orange, blueberry mint, and raspberry.

Experience Aromatherapy

With essential oils or oil disfigures an aromatherapy experience is easy to achieve. As mentioned before lavender is a great scent for these experiences but many other scents are also great for relaxation like rose, eucalyptus, citrus, mint, and sandalwood. Sit or lay in a comfortable position in a cozy environment while taking in all the relaxing properties essential oils provide.