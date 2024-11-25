New Year’s Resolutions You’ve Probably Never Tried

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the start of 2025 just around the corner, I’m sure lots of us have started brainstorming our New Year’s Resolutions. I’ve had my fair share of failed resolutions in the past (who really has the time to work out every morning?), but I’ve tried a new tactic over the last couple of years: get in a “bucket list” mindset for your resolution. Too many of us get stuck in a rut from semester to semester doing the same routine every day and every weekend, so most resolutions like exercise, losing weight or waking up at 5 am just feel like another thing we have to do. Instead, make your resolution fun and creative to break you out of a rut and get you out of your comfort zone.

Your fun resolution can be to try that new hobby you’ve been putting off, join a new club at school, or challenge yourself to make at least five new friends this year. It can be anything, but make it something you’ll want to continue and enjoy. Here are some ideas for resolutions that I have yet to try, so hopefully you’ll get something out of them this year!

Try a new hobby. I’ve already mentioned this one, but it’s my go-to. Each year, I try to find a new skill or interest to work on that year. Sometimes, I find out that hobby isn’t for me and I can move on the next year after I give it a fair shot (like knitting), but some years, I find something I’m really passionate about and continue practicing even after the year ends. Some of my favorite hobbies I’ve discovered this way are pool, sudoku, and Stardew Valley. That’s three new stress relievers and conversation starters!

Collect as many [insert thing here] by December 31. You can collect physical things like rocks or soda caps, but you can also collect experiences or foods. My upcoming resolution is to try as many new restaurants as I can in a year. You could collect fruits, movies, or songs. Maybe next year you can try to beat that record.

Study a new culture. Lots of people commit to learning a new language as their resolution. Take it from someone who studies languages as yet another hobby- a year is not enough time to dedicate to that goal, especially for a college student with actual classes to study for. For many people, learning a language in a year will not get the results you think it will unless you’re studying abroad in a country that speaks that language or studying it solo like a part-time job. This will probably be discouraging unless you truly fall in love with that language, so consider this alternative: look into a country that speaks the language you want to learn. Keeping up a Duolingo streak never hurts, but it might be a good idea to understand the history and art of a country before learning the language. Language and culture are intertwined, so you’ll most likely learn a bit of the language as you go along. This way, you won’t be tied down with grammar rules and flashcards. Watch movies, read books, and listen to music that comes from your country of interest.

Start volunteering. Even if your school doesn’t have an option that interests you, there may be volunteering opportunities in your neighborhood with animal shelters, religious institutions, or libraries. The frequency of this volunteering can be up to you, but aim for once a month or so, at least for your first year. You might find a chance to do some good in your community and meet lots of people. As a bonus, you can usually put volunteering experience on your resume.

Experiment with exercise. Yoga, running, and going to the gym are all New Year’s classics for a reason. However, those are only a couple of options to keep you fit and there is a whole world out there you’ve probably never tried, or heard of. Instead of pushing yourself onto the treadmill and dreading it every morning, take this year to dabble and make note of forms of exercise you had fun doing. Maybe running and lifting weights aren’t your thing, but have you tried martial arts? Hiking? How about Just Dance? Listing every option would be its own article, but branch out in the gym. YouTube will be your best friend for this since so many creators post full workout routines for free. You can find tutorials for pilates, calisthenics, mobility, body combat, and anything else under the sun. Happy searching!

Use this new year to practice goal-setting and develop healthy habits, but also to enjoy yourself and check out new opportunities. Happy holidays, and have an inspiring new year!