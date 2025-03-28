My Tips for Dealing With Imposter Syndrome as a College Student

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was just midterms for many colleges, and if you’re anything like me, either you didn’t do as well on your exams as you hoped, or there’s maybe some form of chronic dissatisfaction about your academic standing. This discontent has led to many moments of experiencing self-doubt and imposter syndrome, which is definitely not an original experience for anyone. Imposter syndrome is when people feel unworthy of their achievements and fraudulent about their current position. As students, we often think this way, and this isn’t a topic talked about enough. So, here are my tips for dealing with imposter syndrome and self-doubt.

Recognizing you’re not alone Imposter syndrome is ridiculously prevalent, especially for high-achieving students. Even the American Psychological Association claims that up to 82% of people experience this phenomenon. We all can struggle with self-doubt, feeling like we’re not good enough, and comparing our successes to others. This makes speaking about these feelings even more important. For me, I live with two incredibly intelligent and amazing roommates who I can look up to, so it’s only natural for me to compare myself to them despite being completely different people with entirely different experiences. After talking to my roommates about how I was feeling, they instantly empathized and understood because it happens to them, too. In short, even the people we see as our inspiration still go through the same feelings we do. Oftentimes, these conversations can even end in people realizing some of their strengths or admirable qualities others see in them. So, normalizing these conversations and sharing our failures and successes can bring us back to reality and help stop the spiral of being too self-critical. Celebrate whenever you can Your achievements directly result from your effort and dedication and are worth celebrating. Not celebrating the little things can make your efforts feel mundane and lead to more disappointment. In reality, we should celebrate what we have worked so hard for, not compare our achievements to others. Whether it’s getting a little sweet treat after a difficult exam or just bragging to your bestie, we should all commemorate our accomplishments and be proud of ourselves, even if they seem small to us. Remember: Where you are speaks for itself. Where we are is a direct result of the effort we have put in and our growth as people and in academics. We are where we are based on our unique thoughts and achievements, and we deserve to be there just as much as anyone else. In times of self-doubt or imposter syndrome, look at where you were a year ago vs. where you are now. Then, look back at where you were 5 years ago, probably dreaming of one day being in the position you’re in now. Our personal growth shouldn’t go unnoticed, and sometimes, reflecting on our past can help us appreciate where we are today. Think of imposter syndrome as a good thing. As people, we are continually growing, and facing imposter syndrome is proof of that. Sometimes, embracing uncomfortable feelings can be a catalyst for even more self-improvement. Being truthful to ourselves about where we are, what we’re doing well in, and where we can improve is so important. We can all do hard things, and to improve and become better versions of ourselves, it will be uncomfortable and frustrating.

So, as finals season approaches in the not-so-distant future, remember that you deserve to be here. And when I’m in long study sessions, frustrated with the complex content we have to learn or projects we need to complete, I remind myself of how this situation is such a privilege. Many of us have the privilege of being in college, getting an education, studying, etc. So even though the imposter syndrome and self-doubt can feel lethal, the position most of us are in is worth being proud of and grateful for.

Reference:

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2021/06/cover-impostor-phenomenon