It’s Almost Finals Week! My Tips On How To Not Get Burned Out  

With finals season upon us, here are my tips on how to not completely burn out during this stressful time:

get organized Before starting to study, plan your time! What are you studying and when? My favorite method is time blocking, which is a method for time management where you create blocks of time for your schedule and dedicate each block to a specific task. For example, I’ll study chemistry from 5:00-6:00, then from 6:30-8:00, I’ll study math. This looks like our Week at a Glance on BannerWeb. This method will help people who love visual aids because, with time blocking, you can see exactly where all of the time in your day goes. That way, you don’t risk overworking yourself or wasting your time. Some people also recommend the 888 rule. I haven’t tried it, but it’s a form of time blocking where 8 hours of the day are spent on sleep, 8 hours for productivity/ work, and 8 hours for personal needs such as relaxing, hobbies, and self-improvement. The goal is to be more balanced and intentional with our time rather than pulling all-nighters or doom-scrolling on our phones! maintain hobbies Just because we’re busy with school doesn’t mean we should neglect other things that bring us happiness. Hobbies are so helpful for winding down and helping us be more well-rounded. Do the things you love because your mental health is important. Take a break to read a book before bed, paint, make music, etc! Make sure your basic needs are met: Hydrate, Eat, Sleep! Many of us (at least my friends and I) could be better at taking care of ourselves while locked in for exams. We reward ourselves with bathroom breaks, snacks, or even refilling our water bottles — overall, we neglect our basic needs, and I know it’s not just us who do these things. Our bodies can’t function or focus without proper nutrition, adequate sleep, or while we’re dehydrated, so make sure you keep your basic needs met! In addition, sleep is how memories are integrated, allowing us to remember what we study better! Try to avoid all-nighters at all costs, and attempt to get at least 6-8 hours during finals. Lastly, move! Exercise has been proven to help with cognition and focus. This doesn’t mean spending hours at the gym, but this suggests that after some studying, get up and maybe take 10 minutes to stretch or go for a short walk. Use your Thanksgiving break wisely Thanksgiving break is coming up, and I know we are all desperate for a rest, so enjoy it! However, don’t completely ignore studying. Even just 1-2 hours a day can help us prepare for our finals and drastically increase our grades. With this, use all your time wisely. If you’re commuting by bus, go over flashcards for your class. While eating, watch YouTube videos about class topics instead of Netflix. Little things like this can add up!

At the end of the day, just take care of yourself and prioritize your needs. Your mental and physical health is important, and even more so during finals season. Your grades do not define you or your intelligence. Good luck!