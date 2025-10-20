Halloween Party Food Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
Halloween is right around the corner, and I am so excited! It’s one of my favorite holidays, not
just for the costumes and spooky decor, but for all the creative food ideas you can make to bring
your party to life. This year, my family and I are hosting a Halloween party for our relatives, and
I’ve spent so much time scrolling through Pinterest for inspiration.
Here are some of my favorite spooky treats that I’ll be making this year. They’re fun, festive, and
perfect for guests of all ages!
- Ghost brownies
-
Ingredients:
- 1 box of brownie mix (or your favorite homemade recipe)
- Large marshmallows
- White chocolate or vanilla candy melts
- Black decorating gel or mini chocolate chips
- Vampire blood bags
-
Ingredients:
- Red fruit punch or cranberry juice
- Faux IV blood bags (available online or at party stores)
- Labels and straws
- spider taco dip
-
Ingredients:
- 1 can refried beans
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup guacamole
- 1 cup salsa
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- Black olives (whole and sliced)
- Tortilla chips for serving
- mummy corn dogs
-
Ingredients:
- Frozen mini corn dogs
- Crescent roll dough
- Candy eyes or mustard dots for eyes