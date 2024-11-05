Grilled Teriyaki Chicken: A Delicious and Easy Recipe 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

I moved to a new apartment complex earlier this year, and something I appreciate with this apartment, compared to our previous one, is access to a balcony and being permitted to grill on it! A couple of years ago, I began my foray into grilling on a gas stove while I was still in my hometown, but here we have a charcoal grill. It has been an adjustment waiting for the fire to start and the coals to turn white (and even the process of just buying coals!), but at the end we are rewarded with food bursting with a nice char and smoke flavor that you just cannot replicate with a gas grill.

Since getting our grill we have made a variety of chicken, fish, burgers, and more. Something that I would like to share today is a recipe for grilled teriyaki chicken. It is considered a little more “hands on” if you are using charcoal, but if you do not have access to a grill or would rather not use it, feel free to pan sear the chicken instead!

Grilled teriyaki chicken (serves 6)

Ingredients

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 cup soy sauce (I used Kikkoman Less Sodium)

½ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon grated ginger

Instructions

Combine ingredients in a bowl and mix until the sugar is dissolved. Marinade for a minimum of 2 hours, but preferably overnight.

When you are ready to cook, light one chimney full of charcoal (if using), or preheat a skillet (if searing).

Take the chicken out of the bowl, leaving the marinade. Grill or sear the chicken until the internal temperature reads at least 165 degrees.

Thicken up the marinade in a saucepan, using a cornstarch slurry if necessary.

Serve with steamed rice of your choice (we used wild rice) and broccoli.

This recipe took about an hour with the charcoal grill after letting the chicken marinate (including preparing the rice and broccoli). It arguably could take even less if you decide to cook it on a gas grill or a stove. Either way, this recipe is relatively easy, healthy, and can be adapted to fit your preferences. If you decide to replicate this, I hope you enjoy it!