I’ve always heard talk about the importance of “cycle syncing,” the idea of adjusting your lifestyle, including diet and exercise to the different phases of your menstrual cycle. It helps you to balance your hormones and give your body whatever it needs in the moment to feel your best. I never paid much mind to the different phases of my cycle. However, I tend to struggle a lot with fatigue, mood swings, and other symptoms of imbalances throughout the month, so for the last few months I’ve wanted to try out cycle syncing. It may sound a bit daunting, but it is not about making major changes – it’s really just a matter of observing yourself during different times of the month and being more mindful of which types of nutrients and movement your body may need. I feel that this has helped me a lot with improving my mood and energy levels, so I wanted to talk about each of the four phases and some of my favorite foods and exercises for each one.

Disclaimer: This is just what I’ve found works for me personally. Everybody is different, and not everyone has a perfectly regular cycle, so it’s important to listen to your body and do what feels best for you.

Menstruation (Early Follicular Phase) Your cycle begins on the first day of your period. This is the first and most talked about phase of the cycle. A lot of times, it’s the only one people are aware of. Exercise: When you’re bleeding, it is important to take things very slowly and get lots of rest. For the first couple of days, I try to exercise very minimally. While I like to give myself as much rest as I can during this stage, getting some light movement helps with cramps and tiredness. So, I’ll do some stretching, yoga, or take a walk. This also helps to pull me out of a slump and get into a better headspace if I am feeling down. Diet: Your body needs as much nutrients as possible at this time, especially since you are experiencing a lot of blood loss. I love opting for warm, comforting meals, like soup or chili. You could add lentils, black beans, and sweet potatoes for estrogen, and spinach for iron. Additionally, during the first half of the cycle, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds are really great for balancing hormones. Later Follicular This phase overlaps with your period. Your estrogen and energy levels are starting to rise again. Exercise: Since my energy is coming back at this point, I like to start pushing myself more. I’ll pick up the pace a bit with some cardio, pilates, and strength training. Diet: I like to continue eating iron-rich and fiber-rich foods as my body recovers from the menstrual phase. Since I am more active during this time, I also try to increase my carb intake to sustain energy. Additionally, I continue to incorporate flax and pumpkin seeds into my diet. I go for lots of fruits, breads (like sourdough), and grains (like rice and quinoa), as well. A great meal could be grilled salmon or chicken with some grains and veggies. ovulatory phase During this phase, I feel I can conquer the world. I find that I am so filled with energy, I work much more efficiently, and I feel extra pretty too! Exercise: Similarly to the follicular phase, I really like to go for intense, high-impact workouts during this time. Take advantage of that extra energy with HIIT, high cardio, and heavier weightlifting. Diet: It is great to eat foods rich in antioxidants and fiber during this time to support ovulation. I also go for extra protein since this is when I am doing the most exercise. I really try to prioritize these nutrients during my breakfast, with Greek yogurt bowls and smoothies. Additionally, since this begins the second half of the cycle, I like to start incorporating sunflower seeds and sesame seeds into my meals from this point until the end of the cycle. luteal phase This is where energy and estrogen levels start to fall again, as you transition from ovulation back to menstruation. Usually during this time, I find myself feeling more distracted, clumsy, and tired. This is also when my PMS symptoms really start kicking in. Exercise: I’ll usually still have a nice little bit of energy left to do more exercise, but I try to slow it back down again with lighter lifting and pilates. If you struggle a lot with cramps during this time, it’s helpful to do lots of stretching and breathing exercises. Diet: Healthy fats and magnesium-rich foods help with cravings, mood swings, and energy. I feel best during this time when I eat light foods that are easy on the stomach, like salads. I also try not to go too crazy with salt and dairy since I struggle a lot with breakouts and bloating in this phase. However, I really enjoy treating myself during this time since I am usually not feeling my best, so I like to just give my body whatever it is craving.

Cycle syncing isn’t about following strict rules or fixing every little issue. It is about listening to yourself and finding balance. Since I started prioritizing this, I find that I feel much more in tune with my body. Understanding each phase allows me to know what I need most, whether that’s rest, movement, or a little extra grace.