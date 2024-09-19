Easy College Student Dinner Recipe: Spicy Cajun Alfredo with Chicken Sausage

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is my first year living off campus as a commuter, so I’m just getting used to grocery shopping for myself and cooking my own meals at home. Being a broke college student does not help the situation much either, but I find that adding my own style to some variations of TikTok recipes is something that has been working for me. One of my favorite recipes I started making is just too good not to share with you. It’s easy to make, budget-friendly, and the taste makes the work so worth it!

Boil your favorite pasta in salted water until al dente according to package instructions (my favorite is bowtie), then set it to the side after straining out the pasta water Cut 4 Spicy Jalapeno chicken sausages (al fresco brand) into coin shapes. They can be as thin or thick as you like. After spraying a large pan with cooking spray, cook the sausages on medium-high heat for approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they are golden brown and warm all the way through After removing the sausages from the pan, add a jar of your favorite alfredo sauce and 1 cup of lower-sodium chicken broth to the same pan and cook that on medium-high for a few minutes until it begins to develop a light boil Next, season your sauce with 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp onion powder, ½ tsp smoked paprika, and ¼ tsp cayenne. Also, add ½ cup of shredded mozzarella cheese to this mixture and stir together until the sauce is fully incorporated Finally, add the cooked pasta and sausages back into the pan with the sauce, stir everything together, and top with a little more mozzarella cheese (I love to add grated parmesan cheese here too) Feel free to garnish this meal with more parmesan cheese, parsley flakes, and crushed red pepper flakes for some extra heat

This recipe makes approximately 4 servings, and each serving of this meal is packed with around 35 grams of protein and is only 450-490 calories. I prefer chicken sausage over regular sausage because the ingredients are healthier, but either option is perfect for this recipe. I hope you give this a try for yourself at home and share it with your friends and family. Happy cooking!