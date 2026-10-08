Care for Yourself Before Caring for Others!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Biopsychology major, I often find myself looking for ways to prevent myself from breaking apart physically and mentally. Being in such a demanding major is really stressful and time consuming to the point where I’d forget that I am a human being, and it becomes difficult to get myself out of a destructive loop after a bad test or when I’m feeling way behind.

Thankfully, it’s a new start and a new school year. Here are a few ways I kept myself physically and mentally sane, while also staying on top of my studies and passing my exams!

Stretch, walk, jog, workout 30 min – 1hr

During those times when I’m in a rut or just too mentally fried to study, I tend to go to the gym to exercise. Sometimes I do full blown workouts, weights and all, but other times I just go on the treadmill for 30 or even 15 mins, just to feel somewhat productive and to prevent myself from scrolling on my phone for the rest of the day. I know a lot of people like to clown on working out to de-stress, but trust me it works.

Weave your selfcare with your studying

During those times where you need to cram for an exam or need to pull an all-nighter to get work done, you find yourself having absolutely no time to care for yourself. What I like to do before exams or during my cram days is throw on some comfy clothes (like sweats, hoodies, or pjs) , put on a face mask, play some good music and lock in. It feels a bit performative, but once you get into a good groove you will be memorizing, meeting deadlines, and waking up to glowing skin the day after!

Caffeine naps (yes they actually work)

I have classes from 8 am all the way to 8pm and I tend to sleep at 11pm, so it’s no surprise that I catch myself snoozing through lectures. Initially, just drinking a red bull or a cup of coffee would do the trick, but later on my tolerance would grow and I would get tired even after consuming 200mL of caffeine. I found this trick on TikTok where, if you drink at least 100mL of caffeine and take a 10-15 minute nap, you’ll feel more energized. At first I thought it was just pseudoscience, but after a quick fact check I gave it a try. I ended up staying awake through the lecture and had enough energy to finish a five page essay in one night. I know caffeine isn’t for everyone, but for my fellow late-night studiers, I would give it a try!

Don’t be afraid of failure

I know that it sounds very scary, but getting a low score on a test or not getting the grade you want can be a learning experience. No one expects you to have everything right the first time, because, remember, you’re still human. But I get it, when you’re in a highly competitive program things like a 60 or 70 on a quiz or test can feel like your entire world is going to collapse. Let’s try and reframe that mindset and look at it from a different perspective. Instead of thinking that you failed, think of it like there is more to learn from and improve on. After a quiz or exam, you can review it with your professor, a friend, or tutor, to know why you got it wrong so that you’re ready for the next time.

Surround yourself with the right group of people

People are like sponges—stay with me—we tend to absorb our environment and it becomes a part of us. You may not notice it, but your friends’ behavior, emotions, mindsets, and anxieties become your own. While it is great to have friends who have a strong academic prowess and are always on top of things, it’s better to be close to people who truly wish to see you succeed and shine alongside them. There were many times where I found myself crying and stressing and beating myself up about things that don’t truly matter, and the root cause was because I was associating myself with people who seek nothing but excellence, made me feel bad about my failures, and made me feel stressed out because they were stressed out. Safe to say that when I found a new group of people, I’ve been in a better mental space and I feel genuinely supported rather than being constantly overwhelmed or left behind.

Do not let your grades define your worth.