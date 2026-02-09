Beauty Standards and Health: They Are Not Synonymous

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since the dawn of time, or at least since the beginning of the 20th century, being thin has been perceived as being beautiful. In modern-day society, we associate thinness with health. This message has been conveyed to consumers through social media, fashion, and advertising. We are constantly flooded with images of people who share two common traits: being slim and conventionally attractive. Companies advertise gorgeous individuals with enticing features, but they do not consider the effects this may have on their consumers. Most people do not think of having a healthy body; they think of having an “ideal” body. Becoming or staying thin can be physically and mentally harmful.

When people chase thinness, it typically involves a variety of diets that eliminate food groups, require unhealthy levels of calorie restriction, and/or contain extreme workouts. These practices harm the body and do not maintain consistent weight loss. Restrictive diets can slow metabolism, cause nutrient deficiencies, and weaken the immune system, while excessive exercise can lead to burnout and hormonal imbalances. When the body is consistently underfed or overexercised, it can increase cortisol levels, which leads to further complications, such as digestive issues, sleep disturbances, and mood disorders. Instead of promoting health, the thin ideal leads us away from it.

A mental aspect of beauty standards is body dissatisfaction, which can lead to psychological distress. It can increase the risk of unhealthy eating habits and lead to low self-esteem. This can affect various aspects of daily life, such as social isolation or obsession with food and/or exercise. In addition, poor body image is a risk factor for various eating disorders. The Dove Self-Esteem Project survey of 2017 found that globally, 5 in 10 young females have put their health at risk by not eating or not going to the doctor. Eating disorders can severely affect the quality of life of people living with these conditions. Furthermore, research shows an association between body image dissatisfaction and symptoms of depression and anxiety.

What should the “ideal” body be? In short, it should simply mean to be healthy. There is essentially no specific look to label as such. Everyone is different: diets, routines, and most importantly, genetics. It’s so easy to focus on what the scale says, or how “skinny” or “fat” someone looks, but health is so much more than appearance. A naturally thin person can have poor health; likewise, a naturally overweight person may have very good health. Genetics are a predisposition to what we can achieve—almost like a range. You can have the healthiest lifestyle imaginable, but your genetics will always limit you. If you live balanced, there is absolutely nothing to be ashamed of about how you look.

Speaking from experience, I have a friend whose family is prone to obesity. Throughout middle and high school, she was so self-conscious and hateful to herself. In my eyes, she is, and always has been, beautiful. As her friend, I know her lifestyle. She has been involved in sports all her life, was a two-season sport athlete for all four years of high school, eats healthy, and remains active in college. She did everything right, but she constantly felt like it wasn’t enough. Eventually, she fell down a rabbit hole of feeling like it would never be enough, and that led to many unhealthy habits that continued for a few years. Even then, nothing changed. It all boiled down to her genetics.

On a more personal note, I’ve had my fair share of struggles with this issue as well. Middle school is almost universally a rough time for everyone, and it was especially difficult for me because of things like this. I remember the onset of my insecurities being that I told a guy I liked him, he responded with “Ok”, and started dating someone else a few days later. Granted, this was in 6th grade, but it really hurt me. It led me to question what it was about me he didn’t like. This led to a downward spiral, and I eventually concluded that it was because of how I looked. That notion has stuck with me ever since. I often find myself wishing I were a kid again—to go back to a time when I didn’t care about what I looked like. My mindset has at least slightly improved since my middle/high school days, but I fear it may always be lurking in the back of my mind.

I firmly believe that companies need to embrace diversity and use normal people in their advertising. A primary reason why beauty standards are so high is the stunning models that are constantly showcased around us. People do not need to see beauty to want a product; they need to see themselves. There have been so many times I have overheard people saying something along the lines of “It looks great on her, but it wouldn’t on me” (I have also made this statement). Setting the standard so high that it is virtually unattainable ruins so many self-images. Beauty standards can create such a toxic environment for the average person. I wholeheartedly believe that everyone is beautiful in their own way. I have never looked at someone and thought of them as “too fat”, “too skinny”, “ugly”, etc. Maybe this makes me a hypocrite, but it breaks my heart to hear anyone talk down on themself like that. I don’t know how many people read these articles, but I hope this helped at least someone. Even if it doesn’t help, I hope it makes you feel seen.