Adjusting My Gym Habits to Fit a Busy Schedule

Last semester, I would consider myself to have been a “gym rat”. I went to the gym 5-6 days a week, had the “perfect” workout split, was hitting my protein goals, and saw great results in the gym. I had my habits and routine down, and was loving the gym and being active. This semester, however, I have been busier than I was in the past. I’m taking 21 credits, have leadership in two clubs, working, job hunting, volunteering, in a relationship, trying to work out 5 times a week, and maintain a social life. It’s exhausting, and I know other college students are also struggling with time management like this. So, here is what I have been doing this semester to manage a busy schedule and stay on top of my fitness goals.

Remember, you don’t have to be perfect to make progress

For most people, going to the gym 5+ days a week can feel overwhelming, and it is not at all necessary to be healthy and make progress. Going to the gym 2 days a week is enough, and if you can do 3 or 4, then that’s amazing. However, some people love their 5+ days a week, sometimes I like this amount too, and for that, some sacrifices have had to be made. For example, if I can’t go in the mornings, then I’ll make it a priority in the evenings, and vice versa. I may have to wake up early and go to the gym before class, but if I want the increased frequency in the gym, sometimes that’s necessary. However, by going to the gym only a few days a week (and it doesn’t have to be long! 30 mins. is plenty!) and staying relatively active the other days, progress is still being made. You are still putting effort into your health, and that is what matters. If you are able to work out today—cool! If not, that doesn’t mean you’re not doing enough.

Go by the science

Many students stress that during exam week, they’ll take off from the gym and lose so much progress. This definitely is not the case! Many studies have determined that muscle atrophy will occur after 2-3 weeks of not using the muscle. So if you’re overwhelmed with exams and need to take a day off, your gains are safe! The bare minimum you would need to do is intensely train the muscle after 2 weeks, and your progress won’t magically disappear. Your strength may feel depleted, but your muscle mass is still there. So, take your time off if you need to!

Combine two priorities into one event

Something I have found helpful when wanting to prioritize my training in the gym is to multitask! Bring a friend with you to the gym and work out together, and use that as a hangout. Or go for a hot girl walk together! Either way, you’re prioritizing both your fitness and your relationships. Since my weeks tend to be busy, I’ll go to the gym on the weekends with my boyfriend, and try to go once with a girlfriend during the week, and have one more solo training day for some me-time. What I have also done when I have to study or prep for an exam, but also need a gym session, is prep a quizlet or some class readings to bring with me. I do those while I walk on the treadmill, stairmaster, or even in between sets!

Stay active outside the gym