I’m always looking for ways to satisfy my sweet tooth at night without baking something that takes a long time after a long day, and this recipe? It’s that perfect balance. Now I won’t take credit for it. I discovered this recipe on TikTok. If oats don’t have a fan, I’m dead. For the past 3 years of my life, I have had oatmeal every single morning. I’ve experimented with all kinds of toppings and fruits. And so when I stumbled upon this on my for you page, I got very excited. Something I really like about this dessert is that everyone usually has the ingredients already inside their kitchen. These oatmeal cookies are soft, chewy, and just sweet enough to feel indulgent without the sugar crash. Plus, they’re made with ingredients I usually have on hand!

Another thing I really like about this recipe is that you’re not sacrificing the taste of something sweet. This however depends on individual taste buds! For example, for me, they taste close to banana muffins. Bananas are also packed with many vitamins and natural sugars and oatmeal is packed with fiber and healthy fats.

First, preheat the oven to 350°F so you’re not waiting around when you’re done mixing your ingredients.

Ingredients

3 ripe bananas (must be ripe for sweetness)

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

1 egg

1 1/2 cup of oats

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp sea salt

Chocolate chips

Cook for 12-15 minutes and enjoy!