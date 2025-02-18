This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

It can be hard to be a college student, it’s expensive, you’re away from home, and you’re expected to get a job in your field right after you walk across the stage at the end of four years. All of this can be very stressful for many students. It is true that on top of the great education, many young adults chose to study at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) in part due to the cost efficiency. Fortunately, IUP offers many services to its students to help ease their time here. Unfortunately, many students don’t know that these services are available to them at all. These are just some of the services and aids IUP offers, it’s always a good idea to ask your advisor, navigator, or a professor if you need help with something specific, IUP probably offers something.

Health and Well-being

The Health Center

Obviously most students know about the Health Center. It’s at the bottom of Maple East and it’s made known to all the incoming freshmen. However, I think people forget that you don’t have to live on campus to use the Health Center. Many off campus students wind up going to Urgent Clinics off campus when they are sick or need medical assistance, when the health center is usually free or at least reduced cost.

The Counseling Center

If you’re feeling stressed, overwhelmed or just need someone to talk to, set up an appointment at the counseling center, located in the Health Center. Here you can meet with therapists for 50 minute sessions and talk about whatever you need to. They do individual, group, and couples sessions. Open Monday through Friday from 8am-4pm, it gives you ample time to find a time slot that works for you. It’s meant as short-term therapy, but there’s no sense in missing out on the opportunity of therapy since your wellness fee covers the counseling center.

Therapy dogs

Being away from your pets really takes more of a toll than people would like to admit, but IUP already has that covered. While it may not be your dog, Therapy Dogs gives you the opportunity to get some love from some really great and sweet dogs. The sessions are often in the library but they can vary from semester to semester. It’s best to check their instagram for the latest updates, you can find them at IUPRanger.

The Haven Project

Located in the bottom of Delaney hall, The Haven Project is IUP’s organization dedicated to giving support to those who have been a victim of sexual assault, demestic/relationship violence, and stalking. They coordinate the Green Dot bystander project, RAAIN Day, Take Back the Night, and It’s On Us.

Financial Well-being

The Food Pantry

At the bottom of Wallwork, on the side closest to north dining you’ll find the IUP Food Pantry. They have a wide selection of food items, from canned goods to pastas, to coffee and snacks. You can take whatever you need whether you live on or off campus. There are no qualifications you have to meet to use it besides being an IUP student. The hours are typically Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm.

The Crimson Closet

Another organization that can be found inside Wallwork is the Crimson Closet. This is a place where you can go if you need help finding professional clothes. Whether it be for a job interview or a job that you’re just starting, they can help you get set up with a few pieces. Business clothes can be very expensive, but the Crimson Closet brings options to students who may not have the ability to get clothes for their jobs or interviews otherwise.

Academic Well-being

Tutors

Most classes, majors, etc. have tutoring hours. It’s best to ask your professors or department where the tutoring sessions are for the class/major you’re having trouble with. They often send out emails detailing where and when these tutoring hours will be, but if not, reach out and I’m sure someone will let you know. The most common classes to have tutoring hours are the language classes, nursing, science, and math, but again, most majors have tutoring hours. If a class you’re in does not have hours for some reason, it can be a good idea to reach out to the other students in the class and ask to form a study group!

The Writing Center

The writing center can be found on the second floor in Stabley Library. Here you can get help with any stage of the writing process with any type of writing you may have. The sessions are 45 minutes long. You sit down with an undergrad or grad student and together you go through the work and either work on specific questions you have, for example citations, conclusions, transitions, etc., or you can go over the entire paper and stop as needed. There are multiple options as to how you meet as well. In person appointments are done face to face at the writing center, online appointments are done face to face via zoom, and Etutoring is done completely asynchronously online.

The Career and Professional Development Center

This Center is dedicated to helping you land that job after graduation. They are located at the bottom of the Stapleton Library and have a host of really good resources. You can set an appointment or attend one of their sessions where they talk about a variety of topics and even host panels with experts. You can have them help with resume and cover letter writing/review, career coaching, and mock interviews. They also have resources like internships and job opportunities.

This is not necessarily all of the help IUP provides for its students, just the main organizations that deal with the most common issues students face. Again, if you have a problem and you aren’t sure where to turn to, just talk to a professor you trust and if they can’t point you in the right direction, they’ll know someone who can.