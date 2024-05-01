The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever get so anxious and you think nothing helps? Here are a few remedies that I personally use to help me in those anxious moments!

First may be a sort of well known method, called the 3-3-3 rule. It’s a method that’s easy to remember, so let me tell you how to do it. You name 3 things you see, 3 things you can hear, and move 3 body parts. This distracts your brain because you’re directing your attention to something else rather than your thoughts and anxiety.

Breathing! When trying to help someone calm down, I always say “take some deep breaths”. I breathe in until my stomach pokes out, hold it for about 5 seconds, and then breathe out as much air as I can. There are also plenty of videos and apps that can help you with guided breathing!

Dance it out! For all you Grey’s Anatomy watchers reading, have your Meredith and Christina moment! Whether you’re blasting music from a speaker or through your headphones, dancing it out really can help. You’re focusing on the music as well as moving; if you dance to the beat of the music, it could help more.

Lastly, take a cold shower or a cold bath. This could be seen as a little extreme, but it does help. It distracts your mind because all you can think about is how cold you are. Definitely get all warm and cozy after though!

There are so many different remedies to try when it comes to calming your anxiety, these are just a few of my favorites. As Alli Bellairs says “I’m glad you’re here”!