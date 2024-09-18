This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

As a junior in college, feeling overwhelmed or burnt out is something I have experienced many times. It can be hard to keep up with classes, extracurricular activities, and so on. Over the years, I have found a few methods that help me feel less stressed out throughout each semester.

do things that interest you

Take an elective you like or join clubs and programs on campus. Doing activities you enjoy to balance out the pressure from classes is great for preventing/helping burnout.

Keep up with your assignments

Being behind in your classes will only make them more stressful. It is best to try and stay caught up with assignments and studying. I personally find planning out my day to be the best way to keep up.

set realistic expeCTATIONS

While it can be great to have high expectations for yourself, this can also make you feel more stressed out later down the line. Additionally, remember that things don’t always work out the way you expect and that’s alright.

have a self-care routine

Time for yourself is just as important as time for your studies. When possible, make sure you have time in your day to relax and take care of yourself.

get outside

Even activities as simple as going for a walk or studying outside can help you feel a bit better. Sometimes, a change in scenery can make a huge difference.