Here’s the Reality of Overcoming a Depressive Episode

Now when reading the title of this article you may think this is one of those stories where people start journaling and boom their depression is cured. This isn’t like that at all, don’t get me wrong, journaling can be really helpful for your healing journey, but me… pen and paper was the last thing I needed.

Last semester, I went through a million things that affected me mentally and physically. I was drowning in poor health while trying to maintain school, work, clubs, and personal time. Eventually it all became too much, and my mind took over. I’ve always dealt with mental health issues since middle school, and they were always handled spiritually or naturally because my family doesn’t believe in modern medicine to help even the littlest problems. I knew once I came to college, I had to take matters into my own hands. So, here’s how I overcame a depressive episode that lasted a month.

Medications

I’ve been medicated since August of 2024, the best decision of my life. Once I started taking medicine for my anxiety and depression, life felt a little more bearable. Now it didn’t just take all my thoughts and throw them away, it just made it easier to deal with the symptoms of the diseases. After trying a couple different ones, as of today, I think I have the right ones for me. 8/10

Go to Coping Mechanism

There’s a lot of coping mechanisms out there that I DO NOT recommend AT ALL. There are others that are healthy, and then there’s mine. Would I say it’s the worst one? No. Is it the best one? Mmmmm no. Okay enough dramatics, I just get a million ear piercings when I need to feel something and cope :) I currently have 17 and counting. So, during this depressive episode, I was almost at my breaking point, so I went and got 2 more piercings, and then a month later I got another 2. I wholeheartedly believe the needle going through my ear released a bunch of nerves in my body, taking the thoughts with them. 10/10

A Support System

Now I’m not one to talk about my feelings to anyone, but I will say having the singular best friend I have, made it a hell of a lot easier. She’s the person I trust the most, feel the most comfortable with, and truly feels like family. I can’t thank her enough for all she did for me while I was going through this, even if she doesn’t think she did much. 10000000000000/10

The reality of depression is, it’s going to get ugly, you’re going to have some terrible thoughts, and no matter how hard you try, it overcomes you. The random panic attacks, the nausea, the loss of appetite, the random anger outburst etc. All of it is going to feel like the end of the world, but trust me it isn’t. I won’t lie and say it “always gets better” because I have no clue, but I do know it gets better in the meantime. But what happens when that time is up? Mental Health disorders are not an easy fix, it’s an everyday battle, where everyday is different.

It’s been a little over a month and I am doing so much better now! Yet, I’ll always be prepared when one does strike again.