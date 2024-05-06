Are you having a hard time not knowing what to do at the gym?
I felt the same way until my roommate and I started going. She shared her routine with me, and now I’m going to share it with you.
Glutes and abs
SL glutes bridge 3×8 (kb)
Russian twists 3×12 (kb)
Sumo squat 3×8 (kb)
Spider man 3×12
RDLS 3×8 (kb)
15 knee-to-chest crunch
15 leg raises
(kb= kettle bell)
Leg day
Leg press 3×8
Hamstring curls 3×8
Heel elevated squats 3×8
RDLS 3×8
SL backwards lunge 3×8
Calf raises 3×12
Upper body day
DB bicep extensions 3×8
Arnold shoulder press 3×8
Chest fly 3×8
Bicep hammer curl 3×8
Lat pull down 3×8
Bent-over row 3×8
Full body
Quad extension 3×8
Triceps pull down 3×8
Goblet squat 3×8
Bicep curl 3×8
BB Squat 3×8
Chest press 3×8
I’m going to add Band workouts below as well
Band workouts
For glutes:
Single Leg Circles 2×20
Fire hydrant 2×20
Glute Bridge 2×20
Frog kicks 3×8
Standing Leg Kickback 2×20
Knee sit ups 2×20