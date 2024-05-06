The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Are you having a hard time not knowing what to do at the gym?

I felt the same way until my roommate and I started going. She shared her routine with me, and now I’m going to share it with you.

Glutes and abs

SL glutes bridge 3×8 (kb)

Russian twists 3×12 (kb)

Sumo squat 3×8 (kb)

Spider man 3×12

RDLS 3×8 (kb)

15 knee-to-chest crunch

15 leg raises

(kb= kettle bell)

Leg day

Leg press 3×8

Hamstring curls 3×8

Heel elevated squats 3×8

RDLS 3×8

SL backwards lunge 3×8

Calf raises 3×12

Upper body day

DB bicep extensions 3×8

Arnold shoulder press 3×8

Chest fly 3×8

Bicep hammer curl 3×8

Lat pull down 3×8

Bent-over row 3×8

Full body

Quad extension 3×8

Triceps pull down 3×8

Goblet squat 3×8

Bicep curl 3×8

BB Squat 3×8

Chest press 3×8

I’m going to add Band workouts below as well

Band workouts

For glutes:

Single Leg Circles 2×20

Fire hydrant 2×20

Glute Bridge 2×20

Frog kicks 3×8

Standing Leg Kickback 2×20

Knee sit ups 2×20