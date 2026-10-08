Experiencing Burnout? So are we!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester is coming to a close, students everywhere are starting to feel it: that dreaded feeling known as burnout. Everybody knows how awful it feels to see that the end is in sight, but still having to do work. When you feel burnout, how do you cope? Do you just power through, or do you have coping mechanisms to help make the end weeks more bearable?

Burnout is physical, emotional or mental exhaustion accompanied by decreased motivation, lowered performances, and negative attitudes towards onself and others. American Psychological Association’s Dictionary of Psychology

Personally, I cope by attempting to complete my assignments as soon as they are assigned, as the feeling of assignments lingering contributes to my feelings of burnout. Along with that, I try to treat myself every now and then by watching a movie or taking a nap. The reenergized feeling after a power nap might be just what you need to finish strong!

Another strategy to cope with burnout could simply be talking to somebody, whether that person is one of your friends, your parents, or even your professors! Venting about how you feel could be really beneficial, especially since the person that you choose to speak to is likely dealing with those feelings themselves. A good vent session could be exactly what both of you need!

My advice is simple: do things that make you happy and confide in those around you. This is the time of the year that everybody starts feeling tired and feeling like they cannot finish (especially seniors), so you are not alone!