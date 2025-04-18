The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces (226g) semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped (note, do not use chocolate chips or morsels, pure chocolate is the best for easy melting)
- 8 ounces (226g) white chocolate, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup assorted Easter candies (crushed robin eggs, pastel M&Ms, pastel sprinkles, etc)
Instructions:
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper (or a silicone baking mat). Keep to the side.
- Melt the semi-sweet chocolate. If using microwave, stop and stir every 20 seconds to avoid burning. Pour onto prepared baking sheet (spread out).
- Set in the refrigerator to chill for 20 minutes, or until no longer wet-looking.
- Melt the white chocolate and let it sit for 5-10 minutes before pouring on top of the bottom layer. Spread the white chocolate into an even layer on top.
- Decorate with assorted Easter candies.
- Allow the bark to set at room temperature, for around 45 minutes (make sure the environment is cool and dry). If needed, stick in refrigerator to speed things up.
- Once hardened, break into pieces, whatever size you want.
- Serve & enjoy!
