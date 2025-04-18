The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ingredients:

8 ounces (226g) semi-sweet chocolate, coarsely chopped (note, do not use chocolate chips or morsels, pure chocolate is the best for easy melting)

8 ounces (226g) white chocolate, coarsely chopped

1 cup assorted Easter candies (crushed robin eggs, pastel M&Ms, pastel sprinkles, etc)

Instructions:

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper (or a silicone baking mat). Keep to the side.

Melt the semi-sweet chocolate. If using microwave, stop and stir every 20 seconds to avoid burning. Pour onto prepared baking sheet (spread out).

Set in the refrigerator to chill for 20 minutes, or until no longer wet-looking.

Melt the white chocolate and let it sit for 5-10 minutes before pouring on top of the bottom layer. Spread the white chocolate into an even layer on top.

Decorate with assorted Easter candies.

Allow the bark to set at room temperature, for around 45 minutes (make sure the environment is cool and dry). If needed, stick in refrigerator to speed things up.

Once hardened, break into pieces, whatever size you want.

Serve & enjoy!

Reference:

