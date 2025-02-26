Top Affordable Skincare Brands for College Students 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Let’s be real – between all our expenses and changing trends when it comes to beauty products there isn’t much room left for splurging on fancy skincare. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice clear, glowing skin! High-quality products and affordability are some of the most important factors. Hence, here are 5 skincare brands that college students should have on their radar:

The Ordinary

Known for their ingredient-focused products, The Ordinary delivers high quality formulas at ridiculously low prices. Whether you need hydration or want to focus on the texture of your skin, The Ordinary has you covered.

Must-Try Product: Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% (great for acne-prone skin!)

Good Molecules

With products targeting everything from dark spots to dehydration, Good Molecules offers a range of clean skincare products that make it easy to curate a customized skincare routine that fits your needs.

Must-Try Product: Discoloration Correcting Serum (a dupe for most high-end brightening serums!)

Versed

Versed is all about clean, solution-driven skincare with its products focusing on sustainability, effectiveness, and affordability – perfect for college students.

Must-Try Product: Day Dissolve Cleansing Balm (melts away all your makeup in one go!)

The Inkey List

Like The Ordinary, The Inkey List offers ingredient-focused skincare at affordable prices. Whatever the issue may be, they have an effective solution ready for you.

Must-Try Product: Caffeine Eye Cream (perfect after those all-nighter study sessions!)

Neutrogena

Having been a household name for years and being at your arms reach Neutrogena has dermatologist-recommended and effective products available for you whatever the concern may be.

Must-Try Product: Hydro Boost Water Gel (a lightweight and hydrating dupe for the Clinique moisturizer!)

Skincare doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and these budget-friendly brands prove that you can build an effective routine without emptying your pockets. Whether you’re struggling with acne, dryness, or just simply trying to keep your skin healthy, these brands have you covered!