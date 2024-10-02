Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Wellness

The Importance Of Self-Care For College Students 

Trisha Terala
With an extensive schedule of classes, homework, extracurricular activities, and social gatherings, college life can be rather demanding. Self-care is frequently neglected in the midst of all the hustle. However, maintaining one’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being requires scheduling self-care activities. It increases happiness, increases productivity, and lessens stress—everything a college student needs to succeed.

There are easy ways to routinely indulge in self-care even with a busy schedule:

1. Set Boundaries

2. Incorporate Mindfulness

3. Get Moving

4. Indulge in Small Comforts 

5. Prioritize your Sleep 

Self-care doesn’t have to take up large chunks of your time; even small, regular habits can make a huge difference. By prioritizing yourself, you’ll be better equipped to handle the challenges of college life with clarity and resilience.

Hi, I am a current second year student at Indiana University pursuing a degree in Supply Chain Management and a minor in Apparel Merchandising. Fashion, beauty and lifestyle have always been major interests of mine and HER Campus has given me the opportunity to grow my interest within these fields. Additionally, I have a deep interest in design and business, which is showcased through my academic pursuits as well as owning and operating my own small business.