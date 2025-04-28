The Journey of Learning More About Myself In College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a crazy experience. As a senior in high school, all I dreamed of was being in college. I was excited for the freedom, having huge friend groups, and honestly, partying all the time. But what if I told you that did not happen? Senior in highschool me would probably be bummed, but now that I am a sophomore in college, I think that I had the best experience I could have had as a freshman and now as a sophomore.

As a freshman, I did not go out much. Even though I had a big friend group, and was talking to a guy who went to a different college. What does any of this have to do with you learning about yourself?

At first, I thought not partying every weekend or going out a lot made me lame. But I learned that it is okay not to want to party all the time. It is okay to have balance. And as a sophomore now, even if I do go out a few times, I never try to make myself feel bad for not wanting to.

When it comes to the friend group, which has since been dissolved, last year, my parents stressed the importance of a friend group, and I took their advice seriously. However, as a sophomore now, I focus more on having a few close friends that I can trust. Of course, having a friend group is fantastic, but having a support system of 2-3 friends is even better and healthier.

Freshman me was talking to a guy who went to a different school and was being strung along for a long time (a story for another time). He is not someone I want in my life, but he did, however, show me my worth. I learned to love myself more. I realized that I deserve someone who would value my time. I also learned that I do not need to force myself into something that I am not ready for.

All these experiences truly showed me the type of person I was, and who I grew into. As a freshman, I was this shy and scared girl who thought I needed a big friend group and had to drink and party every weekend to fit in or even to make myself look cool. But now, as a sophomore, I realize that none of that mattered. I needed to be comfortable within myself. I am cool, even without going out every night, talking to guys, or having a big friend group. I no longer seek that validation from anyone, and that is something I am so thankful for. College helped me explore myself and figure out who I was.