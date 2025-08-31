Romanticizing the Reset: Why August is the New January

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why do we celebrate New Year’s in January and not also in August? As college students, the start of a new school year can symbolize even more beginnings for us than January 1st. Although the social celebrations tend to take place when you actually return to school, there’s no reason you can’t set some New Year goals and romanticize your back-to-school reset.

Starting the year off right is about more than completing your to-do list. Buying dorm decor, getting last hometown hangouts in, reconnecting with those at school, and preparing for classes can be part of a bigger process that gets you both physically and mentally ready to return to campus.

Resolutions?

Setting goals can make going back to school feel more intentional. New Year’s resolutions tend to mark a fresh start for changes people want to see in themselves and their lives because the annual calendar is going back to day one.

Still, with resolutions, or goals, going into school, this semester can be better than the last and not solely about the final grades. Writing down academic, wellness, social, or any other type of goal can be motivating heading back and help you keep track of progress during the year.

New Year, New ______

Despite the year you date your assignments not yet changing, there are new things that come with the beginning of every year in college. Setting resolutions can be helpful when considering what is in your control, but it’s also okay to accept the unexpected.



Whether that be your major, new buildings, courses, foods, or potentially friends, try to be open to and excited about whatever your “new” might be in the upcoming year. Some changes may end up being more desirable than others but preparing your perspective is what this reset is all about. As much as it has likely been drilled into your K-12 curriculums, going into each year of college with an optimistic, growth mindset can go a long way even before you get there.

Ask yourself, what went well

On the other hand, not everything about your reset and the new school year has to be new. Retain the good. It could be that you have been in a better mental space over the summer because you were outdoors more, or maybe you did really well in a certain course last year because of how engaged you were in that class. Just as you can reflect on the last year when the ball drops, you can try to carry what went well last school year and this summer into the next few months.

Thinking about the reasons you like your school and how you have succeeded can help August feel less like the end of break and more like going back to something that is also good. Looking back can be a reminder of how far you have come and that every year brings the opportunity to grow and experience new joys.

Take time for you.

While the expectation from others may seem like you have had your time at home and should be excited and ready to go back, it’s definitely normal to feel anxious or differently about it. Taking time for yourself by reflecting on the steps above or prioritizing self-care in the weeks leading up to school can help combat negative thoughts you have about it. The packing process alone can grow overwhelming, so it’s important to frequently set aside time for walks, journaling about your feelings, or watching your favorite show to calm the chaos. Doing things that make you happy now can not only give you peace of mind about going back to school, but also help you continue to feel good throughout the year.

All in all, setting time to prioritize yourself and your well-being is a nonstop necessity in college. Taking these steps to get ready for school shows that you can have a “reset” at any time, celebrating what has gone well and preparing for more with a positive outlook. The countdown to the fall semester can come with fireworks and good fortune, no grapes necessary.