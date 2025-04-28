Not Ready Yet, But Still Moving Forward: Anticipating Graduation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

Well, it’s finally here. As the last clumps of melted snow dissipate on Ithaca College’s campus and a breeze of birdsong melts into the morning sun, spring invites all to celebrate the end of the semester and academic year. And for the population of seniors like me, who are finishing their fourth and last semester, spring means the end of an entire chapter –– the end of our lives as undergraduate college students.

Yet, as the flowers begin to bloom and the sounds of lawnmowers and freshly cut grass fill the senses, I have to confess the impending shadow of dread that I feel at the idea of graduating in only a few weeks. Although this is a point in my life I’ve been anticipating for years, I often find myself jealous of my underclassmen and feeling underprepared for this final step into adulthood.

It should be exciting, filled with possibilities and new beginnings—but it’s hard to feel that way, especially with the current state of the world. It most definitely does not feel like an optimal time to be graduating –– with the state of the economy, the job market, the cost of living in America, not even to mention the skyrocketing price of groceries and other basic necessities. A significant portion of seniors will enter a period of unemployment or have to move back to their parents’ home. And for many, myself included, the thought of moving back home and once again living under someone else’s rules after this extended period of independence can be both depressing and anxiety-inducing.

That being said, it’s essential not to let these fears control all of your feelings around graduating from college. I would be remiss if I did not give recognition to the very real and substantial positives of this accomplishment. Graduation might be a massive period of transition, but it’s also a fundamental moment for self-reflection. At the end of it all, this is a huge accomplishment, whether you are the first person from your family to graduate or one of many. Whether this will be your only collegiate degree or your first of many. Reflect on how far you have come since freshman year. For better or worse, this has been a long and challenging path, and you are very likely a completely different person than the 17 or 18-year-old who was applying to colleges –– allow yourself time for reflection on how much you have learned and grown throughout this time.

In these last few weeks of college, it’s also incredibly important to allow yourself time to celebrate and soak in your last few moments as an undergraduate college student. It’s easy to get swept up in what’s next, but take a breath. Go to that restaurant you’ve only ever walked by. Say yes to those spontaneous moments with your friends. Let yourself pause and fully sit with everything you’ve accomplished and the path that led you here.

When I graduated from high school, I remember feeling overwhelmed, heartbroken about leaving my hometown friends, and unsure about everything ahead. Four years later, I’m surrounded by friends who have become like family, living in a town that now feels like home. In some ways, the best adventures happen when you least expect them. In that, the closing of this chapter and the uncertainty of the next one offer something that far outweighs any fear or anxiety: the promise of a new, exciting adventure.

Graduation doesn’t just mean an end, it also means the start of something new. And that new beginning? It holds the promise of an adventure even greater than you can imagine. That’s the magic of change—sometimes the best parts of life sneak up on you.