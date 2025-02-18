The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s fast-paced world, it often feels like we’re drowning under the weight of our own ambitions. Between school, work, extracurriculars, and personal commitments, life can feel like an unrelenting storm. The pressure to be everything to everyone or even to just be someone can be suffocating. And the thought of failure? It’s terrifying.

But we live in 2025, where everything seems to have been done, and you need to work three times more to prove yourself. Yet apparently, we’re the laziest generation – ironic. Follow the trends, be the perfect student, make your team proud, be the hardest worker, the most valuable player, and the most dependable friend.

It can be exhausting. What if I just want to be rich and on a yacht somewhere so I can breathe?

Here’s the truth: Even the strongest, most determined, need space to breathe. Without air, even a flame meant to shine the brightest will burn out. Welcome to my TED talk, I guess.

Burnout is not a trend. It isn’t cute to be living life from minute to minute; I once thought it was. It was the pleasure of saying, “I did all this stuff.” But in the moment, it’s miserable when you’re counting each minute down. Someone once asked me, “Why do you keep pushing yourself past your limit, even when it’s breaking you?” Naturally, the Capricorn in me ran, because why such a personal question? But it made me realize we need to define what truly matters to us. It’s easy to believe that everything deserves our full attention, but the reality is, not everything carries the same weight. What truly matters to you? Where does your heart pull you? You don’t have to be everything at once.

A key hack is putting “me time” as a scheduled block in your calendar. Weigh it the same amount as every other priority and fit it in. You don’t have to chase every expectation. You have the right to decide where your energy goes—and that choice will define your peace.

This one is very important. Some people will make you feel like a hater for this, but saying no doesn’t make you weak, and setting boundaries doesn’t make you selfish. In fact, it is one of the most powerful ways to honor yourself. Every time you say yes to something that drains you, you are saying no to something that could heal you. Guard your time like it’s the most precious thing you own because, let’s be real – it is.

We are often told that success means doing more, pushing harder, and filling every available space in our schedule. But what if success is actually about knowing when to let go? Letting go of perfection, letting go of obligations that no longer serve you, letting go of the need to prove yourself to everyone else. The bravest thing you can do is recognize that you are already enough. Sometimes, it feels like the world glorifies exhaustion. Being born in New York City, it feels natural to think you always have to be doing something. We wear busyness like a badge of honor, as if sleepless nights and overbooked schedules are proof of our worth. But what if rest is the key to doing more? What if slowing down makes you stronger? You do not have to earn rest; it is not a reward, it is a necessity. A well-rested mind learns better. A nourished body moves better. A soul that is cared for loves better.

It’s time for a self-care check. This one might feel awkward sometimes or unnecessary. At the end of the day, ask yourself: Did I honor myself today? Did I live in alignment with the person I want to become? If the answer is not a little too often, something needs to change. Growth doesn’t come from guilt; it comes from awareness. And the only way to change your future is to start with the choices you make today. A packed schedule doesn’t have to mean an empty soul. Life isn’t about just getting through the days; it’s about making them count. You are more than your achievements. You are more than the sum of your obligations. You deserve a life that feels as good on the inside as it looks on the outside. Balance isn’t about doing it all. It’s about doing what truly matters, with heart and purpose. And you? You are worthy of that balance.