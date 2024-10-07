The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Princesses long for their princes and Romeos long for their Juliets. But as you fall in love, you

may also fall into plenty of pitfalls. Movies and different types of media market soulmate tropes

and things like love at first sight that we, as a society, fall victim to. And because we are so

enamored by the prospects of a happily ever after, we forget that real life does not follow the

same script as fantasy.

I’m not saying that a fairytale romance is completely unrealistic, but those stories leave out a lot

of realistic elements of relationships. We often see love for what it could be, and not what it is.

It’s easy for someone to feel like chemistry is a telltale sign of true love when it’s really just a

bad case of attachment issues. So for whatever reason you desire a relationship, whether it be for

dinner dates, shared playlists, or maybe the possibility of a forever pairing, it’s smart to retire the

rose-colored glasses. Looking at things through a different lens will help you see your partner

and yourself for who you really are and where you’re currently at.

The biggest and most cliche lesson I’ve learned in my romantic endeavors is just how important

it is to love yourself more than your partner. I consider myself to be an empathetic person, but

love has taught me it is both my biggest strength and my biggest weakness. After doing my fair

share of teaching (and borderline begging) boyfriends to behave and treat me right, I thought

those failures proved that I was unlovable. That no matter who I fell for, no partner would ever

be able to catch me. Dating when you’re young is hard enough, but it took me a couple of times

to fall on my face to realize that without my own self-love to cushion me, I would keep getting

hurt.

That’s not to say that you can’t be loved by someone when you don’t love yourself. Everyone

brings baggage into a relationship, and sometimes the relationship may even bring subconscious

issues and fears to the surface. So feeling like an open wound is something you must

undoubtedly be comfortable sharing with your partner, and comfortable with feeling in yourself.

Your emotions are not a burden, and you and your partner should have enough emotional

intelligence to assist one another with those hard moments and feelings. Believe it or not, a

healthy connection should help you develop your self-love skills, not drive them deep into the

ground.

More often than not, people seek love to supplement the love they cannot give themselves. They

want a partner to fill that cup, but their poor self-esteem drains it faster than another person can

fill it. Although that person’s heart is damaged, and they deserve some grace, they’re

unknowingly contributing to the beginning of an unhealthy dynamic. They are creating puddles

for their partner to slip on, and feeling surprised when they fall. Self-love and self-awareness go

hand in hand. So while self-awareness would help a person realize the mess their baggage is

making, self-love would help them carry it in a manner that doesn’t fault their partner. Whether

you are a half-full or half-empty person, there should at least be some water in that cup before

you find someone to fill it.

When it comes to relationships that are toxic due to the other person’s problems, active pursuits

of self-love serve as both a sword and a shield. You can protect yourself from harm, and cut

through any BS thrown at you. In other words, you won’t tolerate behavior and dynamics that drain you. It’s one thing to care about a person and offer forgiveness when they make mistakes,

but it’s another to keep excusing the same mistake over and over. It’s one thing to set a boundary,

but it’s another to falter when confronting the one who crossed it. Most importantly, your

self-love can help you recognize when you are truly at fault, or when your partner is framing you

for the results of their insecurities. Your self-love helps you stay afloat when someone else’s

self-esteem sinks them. While you may want to do everything in your power to save both of you,

we’ve all seen Titanic. Sometimes, the person you want is not meant to float with you (RIP

Jack).

Time in and out, I had let the end of my relationships tell me the type of person I was. I wasn’t

confident in my character, so I let them confirm negative beliefs about myself. But recently, I

realized that although these people knew me, they didn’t see me. They let me take the blame for

the way their insecurities operated, they let me overcommunicate to ears that weren’t listening,

and they let me feel like I had to keep giving to get back a bare minimum level of affection. If

anything, these relationships taught me that where I’m at in my journey is far beyond first base.

When I’m on third base, they expect me to run back to first and carry them to home plate. And

we all know baseball does not work like that. To score, you can’t go backward. You must go

forward.

So that’s what I did. Despite leaving them behind, and despite the pain, guilt, and fears that

followed me, it was always the right choice. It was a win that felt like a loss. I bent the rules for

them, struck myself out, and did everything in my power to help them. I played multiple rounds

of this hypothetical baseball game with my fair share of partners until I realized what the truth was. It wasn’t that I was giving enough, it was that I was giving too much. I was

over-functioning in my relationships so my partners wouldn’t let me down or hurt me. Then,

when they did mess up, they weren’t held accountable. As a mother would try to prevent her

toddler from sticking their fingers in outlets and swallowing small objects, I was

disaster-proofing my relationships and then letting my partners loose with the hope they

wouldn’t break anything. I was coddling my partners like they were little boys, and giving them

a safe space to let me down. Because of the lack of maturity of those partners, this dynamic

worked for them just fine. But it never did for me, because the moment it was my turn to respond

to their mistakes or mistreatment, I was forced to comfort them and resume the role of the

caretaker.

While the effort I was putting into the relationship was for my partners, the benefit of that work

was primarily for myself. Because I was afraid of being hurt and mistreated, my fault was

perpetuating a dynamic I thought would prevent it, when all it did was breed it. I was working a

full-time job to maintain these relationships, doing things like always planning dates or

communicating at an elementary level that was easy for them to understand. I let my partners

assume a more relaxed role and reap the benefits of my labor. What I didn’t realize was that had I

loved myself more, I wouldn’t have tolerated half of what I did. Instead, I would’ve let ‘boys be

boys’ and found a healthier connection that would’ve helped me grow in the direction I wanted

to go.

While you may dream of being swept off your feet, a good first step to finding that fairytale

ending is focusing on yourself. While that advice is once again cheesy and probably repetitive, investing in your personal growth is an effort that will never go to waste. Loving yourself is a

skill, and as you would train for a sport or study for a test, you must consistently practice it. You

don’t want to lose your spark trying to light someone else’s match. Rather, you and your partner

should feed off each other’s flame. You don’t have to tolerate things just because you love

somebody. You don’t have to apologize for problems you didn’t start. And you don’t have to

overwork to make up for somebody’s lack of effort. Respect and love yourself as if your cup was

full, and someday, the right prince (or princess) will come.